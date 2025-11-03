Is Calculator allowed in JEE Mains 2026 Exam? NTA Official Information Bulletin

JEE Main 2026 - The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially clarified that candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 will not be allowed to use any virtual or on-screen calculator during the examination. This clarification comes after confusion arose due to a line in the Information Bulletin suggesting the availability of a virtual calculator. To address the misunderstanding, the NTA released a public notice on November 2, 2025, confirming that no calculator—virtual or physical—will be permitted in the exam hall. Candidates are expected to perform all necessary calculations manually, using pen and paper, as has been the norm in previous JEE Main sessions. The NTA’s clarification aims to ensure uniformity and fairness in the examination process. Since JEE Main tests candidates’ problem-solving speed and conceptual understanding, the agency maintains that allowing calculators could undermine these core objectives. Students are, therefore, advised to strengthen their calculation skills and practice solving numerical problems without relying on any electronic aids. The official notice is available on NTA’s website, and candidates are urged to read it carefully to avoid any confusion on the exam day.

NTA Clarifies Typographical Error in Information Bulletin In its notice, NTA addressed a typographical error found in Appendix VIII of the JEE Main 2026 Information Bulletin, under the section on the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The appendix had mentioned that a “standard onscreen calculator will be available during the test.” However, NTA explained that this statement was part of the generic test platform description used across multiple exams and does not apply to JEE Main. The agency emphasized that the use of calculators — in any form, physical or virtual — is strictly prohibited for JEE Main. NTA Stated, “The use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination,” in the official notice. Revised JEE Main 2026 Information Bulletin Released Following the clarification, NTA has uploaded a revised version of the Information Bulletin for JEE Main 2026. Candidates are advised to download the updated document from the official website to ensure they are following the correct examination guidelines. The agency also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to candidates due to the earlier error and reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and accuracy in all communications related to the examination.

Check : JEE Main 2026 Official Notice JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule: Two Sessions Announced The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 will be conducted in two sessions, giving students two opportunities to improve their scores: Session 1: January 2026

Session 2: April 2026 The JEE Main Online Application form for Session 1 was released on October 31, 2025, on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates eligible for the exam can now fill and submit their applications within the specified deadline. Why the Clarification Matters for Aspirants This clarification from NTA is crucial because many JEE aspirants were preparing under the assumption that a virtual calculator would be available during the CBT exam. With NTA confirming the ban on all calculator use, students must now ensure they are proficient in manual calculations, particularly for numerically based questions in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. This move aligns with NTA’s long-standing policy of assessing candidates on their conceptual understanding, analytical ability, and speed without relying on external tools.