JEE Main 2026: Is NCERT Enough? How to Prepare Smartly for Maximum Scores

JEE Main 2026 - JEE Main is one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India, and students often wonder whether relying solely on NCERT textbooks will be sufficient for preparation. NCERT books are the foundation of concepts in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, but cracking JEE Main requires a strategic approach that goes beyond the basics. In this article, we explore whether NCERT alone is enough for JEE Main 2026 and what additional resources you may need.

1. What is the JEE Main and what is the test?

JEE Main stands as one of India's most fiercely competitive entrance examinations, serving as a crucial gateway to prestigious engineering programs. Success in JEE Main can open doors to premier institutions such as National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other esteemed government-supported technical institutes across the country.