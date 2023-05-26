NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics PDF (Updated for 2023-24)

Class 12 Physics NCERT Solutions of all chapters are available here. With this article, you can download accurate solutions for Class 12 Physics in a chapter-wise PDF. NCERT Solutions are important for CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam preparations.

NCERT Solutions for all chapters of Class 12th Physics textbook are available here for download in PDF format. These Chapter-wise detailed NCERT Solutions to the questions of NCERT physics textbooks are offered to help students in preparing for the examination properly. Consistent practice of NCERT Solutions can help a student excel in examinations. NCERT solutions are comparatively easier to understand than reference book solutions.

To develop a better foundation on every concept, NCERT books play a vital role. With easy to understand language, these textbooks ensure a better understanding of all tough and advanced level concepts.

There are 15 chapters in Class 12 Physics NCERT textbook that is divided into two halves, known as Physics Part I and Physics Part 2. Students can download solutions of each chapter with the help of links given in the table below.

Note: NCERT has rationalised the contents of the Class 12 Physics Book by deleting certain topics from the book. Students must keep these deleted topics in mind while referring to the NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions provided below.

Check CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus for Board Exam 2023-24

Download links for Class 12 Physics NCERT Solutions:

Why should one use Physics NCERT Textbook for exam preparation?

NCERT textbooks follow latest curriculum as per the guidelines of CBSE Board. Preparing from Physics NCERT textbook can help you cover all the required chapters, in detail, not leaving the possibility of missing out on any important chapter. The content in the book is written in an easy-to-understand manner and has a plethora of questions to help you practice the concepts present in the chapter. Popular examinations such as JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET etc also follow the curriculum of CBSE and hence recommend students to prepare from NCERT textbooks.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper for Board Exam 2023-24

NCERT Class 12 Physics Syllabus (2023-2024)

Electromagnetic waves and Optics will constitute maximum number of marks, i.e 18, in the board examinations.

Next in the line will be Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Currents with 17 marks.

with 17 marks. Electrostatics and Current Electricity together will make space for 16 marks questions.

together will make space for 16 marks questions. Dual nature of Radiation and matter, Atoms and Nuclei altogether form questions of 12 marks in the Board Examination Question Paper.

altogether form questions of 12 marks in the Board Examination Question Paper. Electronic Devices, which includes Semi-Conductors, with 7 marks. Students can accordingly pay more attention to topics with heavy weightage and vice versa.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern (2023-2024)

According to CBSE Physics sample paper 2023-2024, the question paper will be subdivided into five sections, namely section A, B, C, D and E.

Section A will comprise of total 16 questions for one mark each , among which 12 questions would be MCQs and four questions would be based on Assertion and Reasoning.

will comprise of total , among which 12 questions would be MCQs and four questions would be based on Assertion and Reasoning. Then Section B will have a total of five questions of two marks each .

will have a total of . Next, third section, i.e Section C would constitute seven questions for three marks per question .

would constitute . Section D will focus on case studies, students will get two case studies for four marks each .

will focus on case studies, students will get . The last segment, Section E, which would also be the most lengthy one to attempt will comprise three long answer format questions of five marks each.

This in total makes the paper of 70 marks.

The paper is designed to analyze students in three main domains: Remembering and Understanding which constitutes 38% of total marks, applying with 32% weightage and analyzing, evaluating, creating with 30% of total marks. The paper is so designed to develop a positive approach towards importance of practical knowledge in students.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters

NCERT Exemplar Questions & Solutions: CBSE Class 12 Physics – All Chapters