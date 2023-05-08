CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Physics Class 12th Curriculum

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published the latest 2024 curriculum for 12th-class students pursuing Physics. The curriculum is divided into theory and practical portions with the theory syllabus carrying 70 marks. There are 9 units in total with various sub-chapters within. In this article, we have provided the revised course structure, the list of chapters and topics removed the syllabus and the revised question paper design fo CBSE 12th Class Physics.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 (Theory & Practical)
|
UNIT
|
CHAPTER
|
DELETED TOPIC
|
Current Electricity
|
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
|
Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
Cyclotron
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
|
magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
Eddy currents
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
|
LC oscillations
|
Optics
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
Scattering of light - blue colour of sky and reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset
|
Optics
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
Davisson-Germer experiment
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law.
|
Electronic Devices
|
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener
diode and their characteristics, zener diode as a voltage regulator
Deleted Experiments SECTION–A
- To compare the EMF of two given primary cells using potentiometer.
- To determine the internal resistance of given primary cell using potentiometer.
Deleted Experiments SECTION-B
- To draw the characteristic curve of a zener diode and to determine its reverse breaks down voltage.
- To determine the wavelength of a laser beam by diffraction.
Deleted Activities (For the purpose of demonstration only)
- To observe the polarisation of light using two Polaroids.
Deleted Suggested Investigatory Projects
- To design an appropriate logic gate combination for a given truth table
Deleted List of Practicals
To understand the principle of (i) a NOT gate (ii) an OR gate (iii) an AND gate and to make their equivalent circuits using a bell and cells/battery and keys /switches
Detailed List of CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Topics 2022-23
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics and Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
2–7
47–50
|
1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope)
1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only concept of earthing)
1.4 Charging by Induction
Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34
|
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
81
87–92
|
2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation)
Exercises 2.12 to 2.36
|
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
|
102–103
107–109
112–113
120–124
127–131
|
3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor)
3.10 Combinations of Resistors – Series and Parallel
Example 3.5
3.15 Meter Bridge
3.16 Potentiometer
Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23
|
Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
135
140–142
152–153
162–163
170–172
|
Table 4.1
4.4.1 Velocity Selector
4.4.2 Cyclotron
4.8.2 The Toroid
4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron
Exercises 4.14–4.28
|
Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter
|
176–179
180
185–189
191
194–196
200–203
|
5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment)
5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment)
Example 5.4 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism
5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip
Table 5.2
5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis)
5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets
Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25
|
Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
215–219
230–232
|
6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study
6.8 Eddy Currents
Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17
|
Chapter 7: Alternating Current
|
240
243
246–247
249–251
255–259
266–268
|
Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor
Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit)
7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance)
7.8 LC Oscillations Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26
|
Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
273–274
276–278
279–280
287
|
Example 8.1
8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277)
Example 8.4 and 8.5 Exercises 8.11–8.15
CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2022-23
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
27
|
38
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
|
Total
|
70
|
100
|
Practical
|
30
|
|
Gross Total
|
100
|
CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Course Structure 2022-23
|
Units
|
Name of the unit
|
Marks
|
Unit–I
|
Electrostatics
|
16
|
|
Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
|
Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
Unit-II
|
Current Electricity
|
|
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
|
Unit-III
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
17
|
|
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
|
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
|
Unit-IV
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
|
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
|
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
|
Unit–V
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
18
|
|
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
Unit–VI
|
Optics
|
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
Unit–VII
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
12
|
|
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and
Matter
|
Unit–VIII
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
|
Chapter–12: Atoms
|
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
Unit–IX
|
Electronic Devices
|
7
|
|
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
Total
|
70
|
Practicals
|
30
|
Total
|
100