CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Physics Class 12th Curriculum

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics which have been removed from the CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published the latest 2024 curriculum for 12th-class students pursuing Physics. The curriculum is divided into theory and practical portions with the theory syllabus carrying 70 marks. There are 9 units in total with various sub-chapters within. In this article, we have provided the revised course structure, the list of chapters and topics removed the syllabus and the revised question paper design fo CBSE 12th Class Physics.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 (Theory & Practical)

UNIT CHAPTER DELETED TOPIC Current Electricity Chapter–3: Current Electricity Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism Cyclotron Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction Eddy currents Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–7: Alternating Current LC oscillations Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Scattering of light - blue colour of sky and reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset Optics Chapter–10: Wave Optics resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Davisson-Germer experiment Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–13: Nuclei Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law. Electronic Devices Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode and their characteristics, zener diode as a voltage regulator

Deleted Experiments SECTION–A

To compare the EMF of two given primary cells using potentiometer. To determine the internal resistance of given primary cell using potentiometer.

Deleted Experiments SECTION-B

To draw the characteristic curve of a zener diode and to determine its reverse breaks down voltage. To determine the wavelength of a laser beam by diffraction.

Deleted Activities (For the purpose of demonstration only)

To observe the polarisation of light using two Polaroids.

Deleted Suggested Investigatory Projects

To design an appropriate logic gate combination for a given truth table

Deleted List of Practicals

To understand the principle of (i) a NOT gate (ii) an OR gate (iii) an AND gate and to make their equivalent circuits using a bell and cells/battery and keys /switches

Detailed List of CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Topics 2022-23

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics and Chapters Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields 2–7 47–50 1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope) 1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only concept of earthing) 1.4 Charging by Induction Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34 Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance 81 87–92 2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation) Exercises 2.12 to 2.36 Chapter 3: Current Electricity 102–103 107–109 112–113 120–124 127–131 3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor) 3.10 Combinations of Resistors – Series and Parallel Example 3.5 3.15 Meter Bridge 3.16 Potentiometer Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23 Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 135 140–142 152–153 162–163 170–172 Table 4.1 4.4.1 Velocity Selector 4.4.2 Cyclotron 4.8.2 The Toroid 4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron Exercises 4.14–4.28 Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter 176–179 180 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment) 5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment) Example 5.4 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism 5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip Table 5.2 5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis) 5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25 Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction 215–219 230–232 6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study 6.8 Eddy Currents Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17 Chapter 7: Alternating Current 240 243 246–247 249–251 255–259 266–268 Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit) 7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance) 7.8 LC Oscillations Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26 Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves 273–274 276–278 279–280 287 Example 8.1 8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277) Example 8.4 and 8.5 Exercises 8.11–8.15

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2022-23

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Course Structure 2022-23