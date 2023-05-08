CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from Physics Class 12th Curriculum

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete list of topics which have been removed from the CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24. 

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published the latest 2024 curriculum for 12th-class students pursuing Physics. The curriculum is divided into theory and practical portions with the theory syllabus carrying 70 marks. There are 9 units in total with various sub-chapters within. In this article, we have provided the revised course structure, the list of chapters and topics removed the syllabus and the revised question paper design fo CBSE 12th Class Physics. 

CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 (Theory & Practical)

UNIT

CHAPTER

DELETED TOPIC

Current Electricity

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Cyclotron

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

Eddy currents

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

LC oscillations

Optics

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Scattering of light - blue colour of sky and reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset

Optics

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Davisson-Germer experiment

Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law.

Electronic Devices

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener

diode and their characteristics, zener diode as a voltage regulator

Deleted Experiments SECTION–A

  1. To compare the EMF of two given primary cells using potentiometer.
  2. To determine the internal resistance of given primary cell using potentiometer.

Deleted Experiments SECTION-B

  1. To draw the characteristic curve of a zener diode and to determine its reverse breaks down voltage.
  2. To determine the wavelength of a laser beam by diffraction.

Deleted Activities (For the purpose of demonstration only)

  1. To observe the polarisation of light using two Polaroids.

Deleted Suggested Investigatory Projects

  1. To design an appropriate logic gate combination for a given truth table

Deleted List of Practicals

To understand the principle of (i) a NOT gate (ii) an OR gate (iii) an AND gate and to make their equivalent circuits using a bell and cells/battery and keys /switches

Detailed List of CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Topics 2022-23

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics and Chapters

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

2–7

47–50

1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope) 

1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only concept of earthing) 

1.4 Charging by Induction

Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

81

87–92

2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation) 

Exercises 2.12 to 2.36

Chapter 3: Current Electricity 

102–103 

107–109 

112–113 

120–124 

127–131

3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor) 

3.10 Combinations of Resistors – Series and Parallel

 Example 3.5 

3.15 Meter Bridge

3.16 Potentiometer

Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 

135 

140–142 

152–153 

162–163 

170–172

Table 4.1 

4.4.1 Velocity Selector

 4.4.2 Cyclotron 

4.8.2 The Toroid 

4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron 

Exercises 4.14–4.28

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

176–179

180

185–189

191 

194–196 

200–203

5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment) 

5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment) 

Example 5.4 185–189 191 194–196 200–203 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism 

5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip 

Table 5.2 

5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis) 

5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets 

Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

215–219 

230–232

6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study 

6.8 Eddy Currents 

Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17

Chapter 7: Alternating Current  

240 

243

246–247 

249–251 

255–259 

266–268

Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor 

Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit) 

7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance) 

7.8 LC Oscillations Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

273–274

 276–278 

279–280 

287

Example 8.1 

8.3.2 Nature of Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277) 

Example 8.4 and 8.5 Exercises 8.11–8.15

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2022-23

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

Approximate % 

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

27

38

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

22

32

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. 

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. 

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30

Total

70

100

Practical

30

 

Gross Total

100

 

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Course Structure 2022-23

Units

Name of the unit

                      Marks

Unit–I

Electrostatics

16

 

Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields

 

Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

 

Unit-II

Current Electricity

 

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

 

Unit-III

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

17

 

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

 

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

Unit-IV

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

 

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

 

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

Unit–V

Electromagnetic Waves

18

 

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

Unit–VI

Optics

 

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

 

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Unit–VII

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

12

 

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and

Matter

Unit–VIII

Atoms and Nuclei

 

Chapter–12: Atoms

 

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Unit–IX

Electronic Devices

7

 

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Total

70

Practicals

30

Total

100

