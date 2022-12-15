CBSE Class 12 Physics Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Physics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Physics is an important subject for the science stream in CBSE class 12 and requires a strong understanding of the concepts. However, solving previous year papers can help a lot in boosting confidence ahead of the exams. Check Physics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 with solutions here.

CBSE Physics Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: 2022 is nearing its end, and the CBSE class 12 board exams are on the horizon. Students are busy with their pre-board exams currently, and the timing couldn’t be more right to begin solving the previous year question papers.

Physics is one of the most important subjects in the class 12 science stream. Whether it’s engineering or medical entrance exams, physics is a key component of both. It’s vital to succeed in physics subject and there is no better way to achieve that than solving physics previous year question paper of class 12.

With pre-boards having begun and only a few months left before the CBSE board exams, we bring you physics previous year's question paper class 12 with solutions to help ease your exam journey.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Physics

CBSE Physics Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 are listed below from 2015 to 2022. Be sure to attempt them all before sitting for the board exams next year.

Importance of the Physics Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Physics in class 12 is a conceptual subject that demands a strong fundamental base. It involves applying formulas, mathematical derivations, and advanced concepts from multiple chapters to solve one question. This can get overwhelming for students, especially when attempting the exam with the clock ticking.

Solving the Physics Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 is also important because the CBSE board exam is notorious for framing mind-boggling questions that require a proper understanding of multiple topics.

Why should one solve Physics Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Physics is an important subject for science-stream students, especially for non-medical careers. Physics questions are one of the trickiest of all CBSE board exams due to the vastness of the syllabus and the bundling up of several concepts.

It’s absolutely necessary to solve CBSE class 12 physics previous year papers to get an idea of the types of questions that are asked in the board exams and the best way to attempt them to score high marks. Another benefit of solving previous year papers is that questions are frequently repeated, and you could encounter a question you’ve previously solved as it is in your exam.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus (2022-23)

While it’s essential to learn the entire physics syllabus by heart, it’s also important to know that not all the topics carry the same weightage. Some topics, like electrostatics and magnetism, make up the bulk of the question paper. And instead of individual marks for every chapter, many units are grouped together. So, it’s paramount that you check the unit-wise weightage while preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Physics board exams in 2023. You can check out the syllabus and the deleted syllabus with unit wise weightage below.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Curriculum for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Physics deleted syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme (2022-23)

CBSE also releases the marking scheme of exams and sample papers. Since the syllabus has been rationalised, the format of the sample papers has also slightly changed. The marking scheme, on the other hand, reveals how to attempt the answers and what is the most essential things the examiner looks for. You can read and download the marking sheme for CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 below.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2022-23: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23: Download PDF Here

