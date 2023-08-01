NCERT Book Class 12 Physics: Download Part 1 and Part 2 PDF for 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Physics NCERT Book PDF Download: Find here all the chapters of CBSE Class 12 NCERT Physics Book Part 1 and Part 2. You can download the PDFs of each chapter from the given chapter-wise list. These rationalised NCERT Books for 2023-24 are more than enough for you to cover the entire CBSE syllabus.

NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics, prepared by subject experts nationwide, are widely followed by CBSE schools. They provide a strong foundation for science stream students intending to pursue the subject at the university level, especially for engineering and medical aspirants i.e., the JEE and NEET candidates. These books are considered crucial for competitive exams as quite a lot of questions are based on the NCERT textbook concepts. Therefore, teachers commonly use NCERT Class 12 Physics Book to teach for CBSE Board Examinations and also competitive exam preparation.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Book 2023-24

The NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook is divided into two parts.

The NCERT Class 12 Physics Part 1 book covers topics such as electricity, magnetism, and electromagnetic induction.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Part 2 book deals with topics like wave optics, atoms, nuclei, and semiconductors.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Book PDF Download

