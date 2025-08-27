This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 August

Every day has a history, doesn't it? We rarely stop and wonder. However, every date conceals events that have shaped the world.
What happened on August 27? Centuries ago, in 1776, British forces beat the Americans at the Battle of Long Island during the Revolution. In 1859, the first successful oil well was drilled in Pennsylvania, marking the beginning of the oil age.
A year later, in 1883, Krakatoa erupted with devastating force, altering the climate. In the 20th century, the first jet-powered aircraft flew in 1939. Hollywood saw the debut of Mary Poppins in 1964. In 1979, Lord Mountbatten was killed in an IRA attack. Many more events followed.
In this article, we'll explore even more stories from August 27. We'll meet people born and those who have passed away. We'll see how these moments echo today. Let's begin.
What Happened on this Day – August 27?
Here's what happened in history on August 27:
1776 – British Forces Defeat Patriots in the Battle of Brooklyn
- Also called the Battle of Long Island.
- British General William Howe defeated American forces under the command of George Washington.
- It was one of the first major battles after the Declaration of Independence.
1859 – First Successful Oil Well
- Edwin Drake drilled the first successful oil well in Titusville, Pennsylvania.
- This event marked the beginning of the modern oil industry.
1875 – Tycoon William Ralston Drowns
- William Ralston was asked to resign as president of the Bank of California.
- Hours later, he was found drowned in San Francisco Bay.
- He had built one of the first major financial empires in the western United States.
1883 – Krakatoa Erupts with Massive Force
- The volcano on Java Island, Indonesia, exploded violently.
- The blast was heard nearly 3,000 miles away and triggered giant tsunamis.
- About 36,000 people died in Java and Sumatra.
1908 – Lyndon B. Johnson is Born
- Future U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson was born near Stonewall, Texas.
- He later led civil rights reforms and escalated the Vietnam War.
1916 – Romania Enters World War I
- Romania declared war on Austria-Hungary.
- Romanian troops crossed into Transylvania.
1939 – First Jet-Powered Aircraft Flies
- The German Heinkel He 178 made the first jet-powered flight.
- It marked the start of a new era in aviation.
1964 – Disney's Mary Poppins is Released
- Disney premiered Mary Poppins in the U.S.
- Its song "Spoonful of Sugar" was inspired by a polio vaccine on a sugar cube.
1967 – Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Dies
- Brian Epstein died of an accidental drug overdose at age 32.
1976 – Renée Richards Barred from U.S. Open
- Transgender athlete Renée Richards was barred from competing as a woman.
- She later sued the U.S. Tennis Association—and won.
1979 – Lord Mountbatten was Killed by the IRA
- Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by a bomb placed on his boat by the IRA.
- The explosion happened off the coast of Ireland.
1982 – Rickey Henderson Breaks Record
- Baseball star Rickey Henderson broke the single-season stolen base record.
1990 – Stevie Ray Vaughan Dies
- Blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a helicopter crash.
2007 – Michael Vick Pleads Guilty
- NFL quarterback Michael Vick pleaded guilty to running a dogfighting ring.
2008 – Obama Nominated for President
- Barack Obama became the first African American to be nominated by a major U.S. political party.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 27?
August 27 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 27
- 1890 – Man Ray: Artist and photographer in Dada and Surrealism.
- 1908 – Lyndon B. Johnson: 36th U.S. President.
- 1961 – Tom Ford: Fashion designer and film director (A Single Man).
- 1992 – Kim Petras: German pop singer and transgender pioneer.
Died on This Day – August 27
- 1576 – Titian: Renowned Italian Renaissance painter.
- 1963 – W. E. B. Du Bois: American civil rights pioneer and co-founder of the NAACP.
- 1964 – Gracie Allen: American comedian and actress, partner of George Burns.
- 1965 – Le Corbusier: Influential Swiss-French architect and urban planner.
- 1967 – Brian Epstein: Beatles' manager.
- 1968 – Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark: Royal figure.
- 1971 – Bennett Cerf: Co-founder of Random House.
- 1971 – Margaret Bourke-White: Pioneer American photographer and journalist.
- 1975 – Haile Selassie: Emperor of Ethiopia.
- 1979 – Lord Louis Mountbatten: British statesman and war hero.
- 1980 – Douglas Kenney: Co-founder of National Lampoon, actor.
- 1981 – Valeri Kharlamov: Russian ice hockey star.
- 1990 – Stevie Ray Vaughan: Legendary blues guitarist.
- 1996 – Greg Morris: Actor from Mission: Impossible.
