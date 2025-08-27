This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 August

Every day has a history, doesn't it? We rarely stop and wonder. However, every date conceals events that have shaped the world.

What happened on August 27? Centuries ago, in 1776, British forces beat the Americans at the Battle of Long Island during the Revolution. In 1859, the first successful oil well was drilled in Pennsylvania, marking the beginning of the oil age.

A year later, in 1883, Krakatoa erupted with devastating force, altering the climate. In the 20th century, the first jet-powered aircraft flew in 1939. Hollywood saw the debut of Mary Poppins in 1964. In 1979, Lord Mountbatten was killed in an IRA attack. Many more events followed.

In this article, we'll explore even more stories from August 27. We'll meet people born and those who have passed away. We'll see how these moments echo today. Let's begin.