Sheikh Hasina Biography: Family, Age, Education, Political Career, Son, Father, Net worth & other details

Sheikh Hasina Biography: Sheikh Hasina is a politician from Bangladesh and has been serving as the Prime Minister of the country since 2009. Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of the founding father and the first President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh as she previously served in the position from 1996 to 2001. As of September 5, 2022, Sheikh Hasina became the world’s longest-serving elected female head of the Government. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh is currently visiting India during which she will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Know more about Sheikh Hasina family, age, education, son, father, net worth, political career, and other details below.

Delhi | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lays a wreath & pays tribute at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/PV8kqxMwy3 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Sheikh Hasina Biography

Name Sheikh Hasina Born September 28, 1947 Age 74 Political Party Bangladesh Awami League Other Political Affiliations Grand Alliance (2008-Present) Husband M.A. Wazed Miah (m. 1968; died 2009) Parents Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (father) Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib (Mother) Children Saima Wazed Hossain and Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Education University of Dhaka (1973), Eden Mohila College In Office Prime Minister of Bangladesh Organisations founded Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University

Sheikh Hasina Family, Early Life, Education

Sheikh Hasina was born on September 28, 1947, to the Bengali Muslim Sheikh Family of Tungipara in East Bengal. Hasina’s father was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who is also known as the founding father of Bangladesh and was the first President of the country. Sheikh Hasina has Iraqi Arab ancestry through her paternal grandfather.

Sheikh Hasina, in many interviews, has said that she had grown up in fear because of her father’s political work. Hasina married M.A. Wazed Miah in 1968. He passed away in 2009. During the peak of violence during the 1970 Pakistani General election, as well as her father’s arrest, Sheikh Hasina lived with her grandmother. She was also active in the student politics of the University of Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina was not in Bangladesh when her father and most of her family were assassinated on August 15, 1975, during a military coup by the renegade officers of the Bangladesh Army. At the time, Hasina was in West Germany with her husband who was working as Nuclear Physicist.

Sheikh Hasina moved to New Delhi in late 1975, having been granted asylum by India. She was barred from entering Bangladesh until after she was elected to lead the Awami League on February 16, 1981and arrived home on May 17, 1981.

Sheikh Hasina Personal Life

Sheikh Hasina married M.A. Wazed Miah in 1968. He was a Bangladesh physicist, writer, and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission. Sheikh Hasina has a son Sajeeb Wazed, and a daughter Saima Wazed.

Sheikh Hasina Political Career

Prime Minister of Bangladesh (1996-2001)

Sheikh Hasina served her first term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 1996 to 2001 and also became the first Prime Minister of the country since Independence to complete a five-year term. During this tenure, she also signed the 30-year water sharing treaty with the Government of India governing the Ganges.

Second tenure as Prime Minister of Bangladesh (2009-2014)

On November 6, 2008, Sheikh Hasina returned to contest the 2008 General Elections in Bangladesh. She decided to participate in the Parliamentary elections under the banner of the ‘Grand Alliance’ with the Jatiya Party. Later on December 11, 2008, Sheikh Hasina announced her party’s election manifesto during a news conference.

During this term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina succeeded in forming the International Crimes Tribunal, to investigate and prosecute the suspects involved in Bangladesh Genocide, committed by the Pakistani Army and their local collaborators.

Third tenure as Bangladesh Prime Minister (2014-2019)

Sheikh Hasina secured a second consecutive term in office as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh after winning the 2014 general election in a landslide victory. The elections were reportedly controversial, with reports of violence and an alleged crackdown on the opposition party in the run-up to the election.

Fourth tenure as Prime Minister (2019-Present)

Sheikh Hasina won her third consecutive term, her fourth overall as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh when her Awami League won 288 of the 300 Parliamentary seats. The leader of the opposition alliance, Kamal Hossain, declared the vote farcical and rejected the results. Sheikh Hasina, in May 2021, provided the inaugural address of the opening of a new headquarters for the Bangladesh Post office.

Sheikh Hasina Awards

Year Award 1998 Mother Teresa Award by All India Peace Council 1998 M.K. Gandhi Award by Mahatma M.K. Gandhi Foundation of Oslo, Norway 2000 The Pearl S. Buck Award 2014 UNESCO Peace Tree Award for her commitment to Women's Empowerment and Girls' education 2009 Indira Gandhi Prize 2015 Recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award 1999 Honorary Doctor of Law by the University of Dhaka

Ravish Kumar Biography: Wife, Early Life, Education, TV Show, Awards, Age, News and other latest details