Ravish Kumar Biography: Wife, Early Life, Education, TV Show, Awards, Age, News and other latest details

Ravish Kumar is a renowned Indian journalist, media personality, and author who is known for his show Prime Time on NDTV. Know more about his Education, Wife, TV Show, Age, Early Life, Awards and other details.
Ravish Kumar Biography: Ravish Kumar is a renowned Indian journalist, media personality, and author who is known for his show Prime Time. Ravish Kumar is a Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India and hosts a number of programs including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and Prime Time.

Ravish Kumar, for his groundbreaking coverage of the raw issues impacting the people of the country, has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for the Best Journalist of the year.

Know more about Ravish Kumar Wife, Son, Education, Early Life, Awards, Age, and other details below.

Born

December 5, 1974

Age

47 Years

Place of Birth

Jitwarpur, East Champaran, Bihar, India

TV Show

Prime Time

Occupation

Journalist

Employer

NDTV

Alma Meter

University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Mass Communication

Parents

Baliram Pandey

Wife

Nayana Dasgupta

Children

2

Awards

Ramon Magsaysay Award, Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, Red Ink Award

Sibling

Brajesh Pandey

Ravish Kumar Early Life, Wife, Personal Life

Ravish Kumar was born on December 5, 1974 in Jitwarpur Village near Areraj in East Champaran District of Bihar to Baliram Pandey. Kumar has a brother Brajesh Pandey who is a politician and a sister named Nita Kumar Pandey.

Ravish Kumar is married to Nayana Dasgupta and has two daughters. His wife teaches History at Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University.

Ravish Kumar Education

Ravish Kumar obtained his High School education from Loyola High School, Patna and later he moved to Delhi for higher studies. He graduated from Deshbandhu College of Delhi University and eventually enrolled in the post-graduate diploma in Hindi Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Ravish Kumar Career

Ravish Kumar joined NDTV India in 1996. He escalated to a senior post rapidly from a reporter to a Senior Executive Editor. Many of Ravish Kumar’s shows including Ravish Ki Report, Hum Log, and Prime Time on NDTV are considered to be one of the most-watched TV Shows in the country.

Most of his shows in cover significant socio-political issues. Notably, the first ‘Ravish Ki Report’ was on Paharganj. For his reporting, he has also received death threats in the past.

Ravish Kumar Awards

Ravish Kumar has been honored with various awards and accolades for his journalism.

Year

Award

2019

Ramon Magsaysay Award

2013, 2017

Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award

2014

Indian News Television Award for the best news anchor in Hindi

2017

Kuldip Nayar Journalism Award, Gauri Lankesh Award for Journalsim

2010

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award for Hindi Journalism and Creative Literature

2016

Journalist of the Year by Mumbai Press Club

Ravish Kumar Books

The Free Voice: On Democracy, Culture and the Nation

Bolna Hi Hai: Loktantra, Sanskriti Aur Rashtra Ke Bare Mein (Hindi)

Ishq Mein Shahar Hona (Hindi)

Dekhate Rahiye (Hindi)

Ravishpanti (Hindi)

A City Happens in Love

FAQ

What is the name of Ravish Kumar's wife?

Ravish Kumar is married to Nayana Dasgupta and has two daughters.

Has Ravish Kumar resigned from NDTV?

Ravish Kumar who is a senior executive editor of NDTV India has denied the reports of exiting the channel.

What is the birth place of Ravish Kumar?

Ravish Kumar was born on December 5, 1974 in Jitwarpur Village near Areraj in East Champaran District of Bihar.

In which year Ravish Kumar was awarded Ramon Magsaysay Award?

Ravish Kumar was awarded Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.
