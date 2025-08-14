MP Board 12th Time Table 2026: Download MPBSE Class 12 Date Sheet PDF and Exam Timings

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the MP Board time table 2026 for class 10th and class 12th. Along with the MP Board time table for class 10th and 12th, the board has also announced the schedule for Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams. The decision was finalised in the Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. Students who will be appearing for the MP Board Exam 2026 class 12 can download the datesheet from the pdf given below.
As per the notification released, 12th MP Board Exam 2026 will start from February 7, 2026 to March 3, 2026. Candidates can expect the MP Board admit card 2026 a few days before the examinations.
MP Board Class 12th Exam Date 2026
As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 12th will start from 7 February till March 3, 2026. Exam will be conducted in a duration of 3 hours from 9 AM To 12 Noon. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
07.02.2026
|
HINDI
|
09.02.2026
|
URDU
MARATHI
|
10.02.2026
|
ENGLISH
|
13.02.2026
|
PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE, POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY
ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART
|
14.02.2026
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
GAYAN VADAN
TABLA PAKHAWAJ
|
16.02.2026
|
SANSKRIT
|
17.02.2026
|
DRAWING & DESIGNING
|
18.02.2026
|
CHEMISTRY
HISTORY
BUSINESS STUDIES
ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE
DRAWING & PAINTING
HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE
|
19.02.2026
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
20.02.2026
|
NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work)
|
21.02.2026
|
AGRICULTURE
HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS.& HYGIENE)
ACCOUNTANCY
|
23.02.2026
|
BIOLOGY
|
25.02.2026
|
MATHEMATICS
|
26.02.2026
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
27.02.2026
|
INFORMATIC PRACTICES
|
02.03.2026
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
03.03.2026
|
GEOGRAPHY
CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE
STILL LIFE & DESIGN
ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH
MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 12th PDF Download
MP Board Exams will be Conducted Twice from 2025-26
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced a significant change to its examination policy: Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will now be conducted twice a year, starting from the 2025–26 academic session. This decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to alleviate exam-related stress and offer students greater flexibility.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed this reform during a press conference held to announce the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025. CM Yadav stated, "There will be two rounds of board exams from the upcoming year," highlighting that this initiative will provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic year.
