MP Board 12th Time Table 2026: Download MPBSE Class 12 Date Sheet PDF and Exam Timings

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has released the timetable for the MP Board Exams 2026 for both Class 10th and 12th. Candidates who are appearing for the MP Board Exam 2026 can check the datesheet is available in the table below. For more details check the complete article.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 14, 2025, 13:15 IST
Get here MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 12th
The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the MP Board time table 2026 for class 10th and class 12th.  Along with the MP Board time table for class 10th and 12th, the board has also announced the schedule for Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams. The decision was finalised in the Board meeting held on August 13, 2025. Students who will be appearing for the MP Board Exam 2026 class 12 can download the datesheet from the pdf given below. 

As per the notification released, 12th MP Board Exam 2026 will start from February 7, 2026 to March 3, 2026. Candidates can expect the MP Board admit card 2026 a few days before the examinations. 

MP Board Class 12th Exam Date 2026 

As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 12th will start from 7 February till March 3, 2026. Exam will be conducted in a duration of 3 hours from 9 AM To 12 Noon. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.

Date

Subject

07.02.2026

HINDI

09.02.2026

URDU

MARATHI

10.02.2026

ENGLISH

13.02.2026

PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE, POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY

ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE 

HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART

14.02.2026

BIOTECHNOLOGY 

GAYAN VADAN 

 TABLA PAKHAWAJ

16.02.2026

SANSKRIT

17.02.2026

DRAWING & DESIGNING

18.02.2026

CHEMISTRY

HISTORY

 BUSINESS STUDIES 

ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE

DRAWING & PAINTING 

 HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE 

19.02.2026

PSYCHOLOGY

20.02.2026

NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) 

21.02.2026

AGRICULTURE

HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS.& HYGIENE)

 ACCOUNTANCY

23.02.2026

BIOLOGY

25.02.2026

MATHEMATICS

26.02.2026

POLITICAL SCIENCE

27.02.2026

INFORMATIC PRACTICES

02.03.2026

SOCIOLOGY

03.03.2026

GEOGRAPHY

 CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE

 STILL LIFE & DESIGN

 ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH

MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 12th PDF Download 

Class 12th MP Board Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Here

MP Board Exams will be Conducted Twice from 2025-26 

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced a significant change to its examination policy: Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will now be conducted twice a year, starting from the 2025–26 academic session. This decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to alleviate exam-related stress and offer students greater flexibility.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed this reform during a press conference held to announce the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025. CM Yadav stated, "There will be two rounds of board exams from the upcoming year," highlighting that this initiative will provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic year.


