Words That Start with H: Nouns, Action, Describing and Everyday Use Words

Are you excited about learning different types of words that starts with the letter H? This article will help you in exploring a different set of words that start with G and are also nouns, verbs and adjectives

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 21, 2025, 14:32 IST
This article offers an extensive collection of words beginning with 'H', showcasing the significant contribution of this letter to the English language's rich and diverse vocabulary. These words encompass a broad spectrum of meanings, grammatical functions, and origins, ranging from common everyday terms to more specialized or obscure vocabulary. The list provides a glimpse into the vast linguistic possibilities that 'H' presents.

For easier navigation and understanding of their various uses and contexts, the words are categorized. While this list strives for comprehensiveness, it's important to remember that the English language is constantly evolving, with new words emerging and existing ones acquiring new nuances. Explore the article below to discover words starting with 'H'.

Simple Words that Start with Letter H

  • Head

  • Heart

  • Heavy

  • High

  • Hill

  • Hobby

  • Hold

  • Holiday

  • Honey

  • Horn

  • Hospital

  • Hour

  • Horse

  • Hug

  • Hurt

  • Husband

  • House

  • Hymn

  • Hole

  • Harvest

Adjectives that Start with H

Adjectives with letter H

Common & Simple Adjectives:

  • Happy

  • Huge

  • Hot

  • High

  • Heavy

  • Hungry

  • Hazy

  • Humble

  • Honest

  • Hard

  • Helpful

  • Healthy

  • Hollow

  • Hairy

Descriptive Adjectives

  • Handsome

  • Harsh

  • Heroic

  • Hilarious

  • Horrible

  • Hopeful

  • Hospitable

  • Hardworking

  • Heartfelt

  • Hasty

  • Haunting

  • Hideous

  • Honorable

  • Humorous

  • Hygienic

Nouns that Start with H

Common & Simple Nouns:

  • House

  • Hat

  • Hand

  • Head

  • Heart

  • Home

  • Horse

  • Hill

  • Hole

  • Hook

  • Honey

  • Hammer

  • Hobby

  • Hospital

  • Hour

More Abstract or Specific Nouns:

  • Happiness

  • Health

  • Hope

  • History

  • Honesty

  • Humor

  • Harmony

  • Heritage

  • Holiday

  • Hunger

  • Habit

  • Heaven

  • Harvest

  • Hero

  • Humanity

Verbs that Start with H

Common & Simple Verbs

  • Have

  • Help

  • Hear

  • Hold

  • Hug

  • Hit

  • Hope

  • Hurry

  • Hide

  • Haul

  • Hang

  • Heat

  • Hike

  • Hurt

More Descriptive Verbs

  • Happen

  • Handle

  • Harvest

  • Hasten

  • Hatch

  • Haunt

  • Head

  • Heal

  • Hesitate

  • Hinder

  • Hire

  • Hoist

  • Hone

  • Horrify

  • Hover

  • Howl

  • Huddle

  • Hum

