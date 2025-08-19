NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Words That Start with G: Nouns, Action, Describing and Everyday Use Words

Are you excited about learning different types of words taht starts with the letter G. This article will help you in exploring different set of words that starts with G and also is a noun, verb and adjective.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 19, 2025, 16:45 IST
Words Starting with G
Words Starting with G

This article presents an extensive compilation of words beginning with the letter 'G'. The English language is rich and diverse, and the letter 'G' contributes significantly to its vocabulary, encompassing a wide array of meanings, grammatical functions, and origins. From common everyday terms to more specialized or obscure vocabulary, the words listed here offer a glimpse into the breadth of linguistic possibilities that 'G' provides.

The words are categorized to facilitate easier navigation and understanding of their various uses and contexts. While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is important to note that the English language is constantly evolving, with new words emerging and existing ones acquiring new nuances. Explore the article below for knowing words that starts with “G”

Words that Start with G 

In the table given below, there are words that starts with letter G. 

Verbs that Start with G

Gain

Gallop

Gather

Gaze

Generate

Get

Give

Glide

Glow

Go

Govern

Grab 

Graduate

Grant 

Greet

Grind 

Grow 

Grumble 

Guarantee

Guess 

Noun Starting with G 

Gale

Gamble

Garden

Gate

Gem

Genre

Ghost

Giant

Gift

Girl

Gist

Glass

Glove

Goat

God

Gold

Goose

Gown

Grade

Grain

Grant

Grape

Grass

Ground

Group

Growth

Guitar

Gum

Gun

Guy

Proper Noun Starting with G

A proper noun is a name used for an individual person, place, or organization, spelled with an initial capital letter. Here is a list of proper nouns that start with "G":

People:

  • Galileo

  • Gandhi

  • George

  • Geronimo

  • Ghandi

  • Giacometti

  • Grace

  • Grant

  • Gretchen

  • Gwendolyn

Places:

  • Gabon (country)

  • Gambia (country)

  • Georgia (state/country)

  • Germany (country)

  • Gettysburg (town)

  • Giza (city)

  • Glacier National Park

  • Golden Gate Bridge

  • Grand Canyon

  • Great Barrier Reef

  • Greenland (island)

  • Guadalajara (city)

  • Guam (island)

Organizations, Brands, and Products:

  • Gatorade

  • General Motors

  • Google

  • Goodyear

  • Grammys

  • Greenpeace

  • Gucci

Common Noun Starting with G

A common noun is a word for a person, place, or thing that is not specific and is not capitalized unless it is at the beginning of a sentence. Here is a list of common nouns that start with "G":

People/Animals:

  • gardener

  • girl

  • giant

  • guest

  • goose

  • gorilla

  • goat

  • giraffe

Places:

  • garden

  • garage

  • gate

  • gas station

  • grocery store

  • gym

  • ground

  • globe

Things/Objects:

  • game

  • gift

  • glass

  • glove

  • glue

  • guitar

  • gun

  • gum

  • gadget

  • grass

  • grape

  • gravy

  • grain

  • group

  • ghost

  • government

  • garbage

Adjective Starting with G

Gallant

Generous

Genuine

Glamorous

Gleaming

Glorious

Good-natured

Graceful

Gracious

Grand

Grateful

Great

Green

Gregarious

Groovy

Grotesque

Groundbreaking

Grueling

Guilty

Gutsy

Everyday Use Words Starting with G

Gentle

Giant

Glad

Glass

Gloomy

Gold

Good

Grand

Great

Green

Ground

Grow

Guide

Happy

Huge

Give

Get

Go

Game

Guess

