Words That Start with G: Nouns, Action, Describing and Everyday Use Words

This article presents an extensive compilation of words beginning with the letter 'G'. The English language is rich and diverse, and the letter 'G' contributes significantly to its vocabulary, encompassing a wide array of meanings, grammatical functions, and origins. From common everyday terms to more specialized or obscure vocabulary, the words listed here offer a glimpse into the breadth of linguistic possibilities that 'G' provides.
The words are categorized to facilitate easier navigation and understanding of their various uses and contexts. While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is important to note that the English language is constantly evolving, with new words emerging and existing ones acquiring new nuances. Explore the article below for knowing words that starts with “G”
Words that Start with G
In the table given below, there are words that starts with letter G.
Verbs that Start with G
|
Gain
|
Gallop
|
Gather
|
Gaze
|
Generate
|
Get
|
Give
|
Glide
|
Glow
|
Go
|
Govern
|
Grab
|
Graduate
|
Grant
|
Greet
|
Grind
|
Grow
|
Grumble
|
Guarantee
|
Guess
Noun Starting with G
|
Gale
|
Gamble
|
Garden
|
Gate
|
Gem
|
Genre
|
Ghost
|
Giant
|
Gift
|
Girl
|
Gist
|
Glass
|
Glove
|
Goat
|
God
|
Gold
|
Goose
|
Gown
|
Grade
|
Grain
|
Grant
|
Grape
|
Grass
|
Ground
|
Group
|
Growth
|
Guitar
|
Gum
|
Gun
|
Guy
Proper Noun Starting with G
A proper noun is a name used for an individual person, place, or organization, spelled with an initial capital letter. Here is a list of proper nouns that start with "G":
People:
-
Galileo
-
Gandhi
-
George
-
Geronimo
-
Ghandi
-
Giacometti
-
Grace
-
Grant
-
Gretchen
-
Gwendolyn
Places:
-
Gabon (country)
-
Gambia (country)
-
Georgia (state/country)
-
Germany (country)
-
Gettysburg (town)
-
Giza (city)
-
Glacier National Park
-
Golden Gate Bridge
-
Grand Canyon
-
Great Barrier Reef
-
Greenland (island)
-
Guadalajara (city)
-
Guam (island)
Organizations, Brands, and Products:
-
Gatorade
-
General Motors
-
-
Goodyear
-
Grammys
-
Greenpeace
-
Gucci
Common Noun Starting with G
A common noun is a word for a person, place, or thing that is not specific and is not capitalized unless it is at the beginning of a sentence. Here is a list of common nouns that start with "G":
People/Animals:
-
gardener
-
girl
-
giant
-
guest
-
goose
-
gorilla
-
goat
-
giraffe
Places:
-
garden
-
garage
-
gate
-
gas station
-
grocery store
-
gym
-
ground
-
globe
Things/Objects:
-
game
-
gift
-
glass
-
glove
-
glue
-
guitar
-
gun
-
gum
-
gadget
-
grass
-
grape
-
gravy
-
grain
-
group
-
ghost
-
government
-
garbage
Adjective Starting with G
|
Gallant
|
Generous
|
Genuine
|
Glamorous
|
Gleaming
|
Glorious
|
Good-natured
|
Graceful
|
Gracious
|
Grand
|
Grateful
|
Great
|
Green
|
Gregarious
|
Groovy
|
Grotesque
|
Groundbreaking
|
Grueling
|
Guilty
|
Gutsy
Everyday Use Words Starting with G
|
Gentle
|
Giant
|
Glad
|
Glass
|
Gloomy
|
Gold
|
Good
|
Grand
|
Great
|
Green
|
Ground
|
Grow
|
Guide
|
Happy
|
Huge
|
Give
|
Get
|
Go
|
Game
|
Guess
