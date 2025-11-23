IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RSSB Driver Exam Analysis 2025: Check Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Paper Review, Question Asked & Difficulty Level

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 23, 2025, 12:20 IST

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam will end soon. Once the examination ends, aspirants can check the detailed RSMSSB Driver Exam Analysis 2025 here along with difficulty level, expected cut off and more.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Analysis
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Analysis

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is conducting the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam today, November 23. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. Here we have updated the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Today exam analysis including sectional good attempts and difficulty level, important topics etc. So, test-takers who are curious to know the paper review and expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying, go through the complete RSSB Driver exam analysis provided below.

RSMSSB Driver Exam Analysis 2025

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Analysis will soon be provided here. The commission has commenced the RSMSSB Driver exam at 11 am today. Aspirants who took the exam are advised to review the comprehensive analysis to gain insights into the paper's difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, and the number of good attempts. This information will enable them to refine their preparation strategy for future attempts. Check out the section-wise RSMSSB Driver exam analysis here.

Also, check: Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Dress Code & Exam Day Guidelines

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Difficulty Level 2025

The RSMSSB Vahan Chalak exam will conclude soon and the difficulty level for the same will be provided here. Check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

General Hindi

20

-

General English

15

-

Geography

20

-

History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)

20

-

Political and administrative system with 

special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state

10

-

General Science

05

-

Current Events

10

-

Basic Computer

05

-

General Mathematics

15

-

Total

120

-

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Shift Timings

RSSB started conducting the exam at 11 am. The exam duration is of 2 hours, which means the Rajasthan Driver exam will conclude at 1 pm.

Events

Time

Reporting Time

9 am

Gate Closing Time

10 am

Exam Starts

11 am

Exam Ends

1 pm

RSSB Driver Analysis 2025: What’s Next?

Candidates who will secure equal to or more than the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak cut off marks will be asked to appear for driving test. They should have a driving licence. 

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News