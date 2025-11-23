RSSB Driver Exam Analysis 2025: Check Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Paper Review, Question Asked & Difficulty Level

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is conducting the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak exam today, November 23. The examination will be conducted in single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. Here we have updated the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Today exam analysis including sectional good attempts and difficulty level, important topics etc. So, test-takers who are curious to know the paper review and expected cut off marks to gauge their chances of qualifying, go through the complete RSSB Driver exam analysis provided below.
RSMSSB Driver Exam Analysis 2025
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Exam Analysis will soon be provided here. The commission has commenced the RSMSSB Driver exam at 11 am today. Aspirants who took the exam are advised to review the comprehensive analysis to gain insights into the paper's difficulty level, question types, exam pattern, and the number of good attempts. This information will enable them to refine their preparation strategy for future attempts. Check out the section-wise RSMSSB Driver exam analysis here.
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Difficulty Level 2025
The RSMSSB Vahan Chalak exam will conclude soon and the difficulty level for the same will be provided here. Check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Hindi
|
20
|
-
|
General English
|
15
|
-
|
Geography
|
20
|
-
|
History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)
|
20
|
-
|
Political and administrative system with
special reference to Indian constitution and Rajasthan state
|
10
|
-
|
General Science
|
05
|
-
|
Current Events
|
10
|
-
|
Basic Computer
|
05
|
-
|
General Mathematics
|
15
|
-
|
Total
|
120
|
-
Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Shift Timings
RSSB started conducting the exam at 11 am. The exam duration is of 2 hours, which means the Rajasthan Driver exam will conclude at 1 pm.
|
Events
|
Time
|
Reporting Time
|
9 am
|
Gate Closing Time
|
10 am
|
Exam Starts
|
11 am
|
Exam Ends
|
1 pm
RSSB Driver Analysis 2025: What’s Next?
Candidates who will secure equal to or more than the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak cut off marks will be asked to appear for driving test. They should have a driving licence.
