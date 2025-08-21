TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment Notification Released for 3644 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

TNUSRB Grade 2 Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB PC Notification 2025. The Tamil Nadu Police Constable Recruitment 2025 has been released for 3644 vacancies for Grade 2 Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidates' performance in a written exam, physical efficiency tests, and document verification.
The TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, on August 21, 2025 the online application process will start on August 22, 2025.
The TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 has been officially released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, inviting online applications for Grade II Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, between August 22 and September 21, 2025.
Interested candidates must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy distribution, application process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the TNUSRB Police Constable Grade 2 Notification PDF.
TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025: Overview
The TNUSRB Grade 2 Notification has been released to recruit eligible candidates for the Police Constable role under the Police Department of the Tamil Nadu government. Check the table below for TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 Key Highlights
TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025- Highlights
Organization Name
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
Post Name
Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman
Vacancies
3644
Registration Dates
22nd August to 21st September 2025
Educational Qualification
10th or SSLC Pass
Selection Process
Written Test, PET PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification
Official Website
TNUSRB PC Vacancy 2025: Post-Wise Distribution
The TNUSRB has announced 3644 vacancies under the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, offering opportunities across three major departments. This year’s recruitment drive includes Grade II Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distribution
Post
Department
Male
Female
Total
Constable
Police
2833
2833
Jail Warder
Prision and Correction Department
142
38
180
Fireman
Fire and Rescue Department
631
–
631
Total
3644
TNUSRB PC Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates applying for the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, must meet all the eligibility criteria set by the recruitment body. Check the list below for TNUSRB PC Eligibility Criteria 2025
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed SSLC (10th Standard) from a recognised board. Candidates who have higher qualifications are also eligible, but SSLC is the minimum requirement.
Age Limit (As of July 1, 2025)
- Minimum Age: 18 years
- Maximum Age: 26 years (General category)
Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST, BC, MBC, Ex-servicemen, and other reserved categories as per Tamil Nadu government norms.
TNUSRB PC Apply Online 2025: Important Dates
TNUSRB released TNUSRB PC Notification 2025 on August 20 and the online application will start on August 21, 2025. Check the list below for important dates
- Notification Release Date: 21 August 2025
- Online Application Start Date: 22 August 2025
- Last Date to Apply Online: 21 September 2025
- TNUSRB PC Exam Date 2025: 9 November 2025
