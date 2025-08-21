TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment Notification Released for 3644 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

TNUSRB Grade 2 Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB PC Notification 2025. The Tamil Nadu Police Constable Recruitment 2025 has been released for 3644 vacancies for Grade 2 Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidates' performance in a written exam, physical efficiency tests, and document verification.

The TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, on August 21, 2025 the online application process will start on August 22, 2025. TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 OUT The TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 has been officially released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, inviting online applications for Grade II Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, between August 22 and September 21, 2025.

TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download Link Interested candidates must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy distribution, application process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the TNUSRB Police Constable Grade 2 Notification PDF. TNUSRB PC Notification 2025 PDF Download TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025: Overview The TNUSRB Grade 2 Notification has been released to recruit eligible candidates for the Police Constable role under the Police Department of the Tamil Nadu government. Check the table below for TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 Key Highlights TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025- Highlights Organization Name Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Post Name Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman Vacancies 3644 Registration Dates 22nd August to 21st September 2025 Educational Qualification 10th or SSLC Pass Selection Process Written Test, PET PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification Official Website https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/

TNUSRB PC Vacancy 2025: Post-Wise Distribution The TNUSRB has announced 3644 vacancies under the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, offering opportunities across three major departments. This year’s recruitment drive includes Grade II Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distribution Post Department Male Female Total Constable Police 2833 2833 Jail Warder Prision and Correction Department 142 38 180 Fireman Fire and Rescue Department 631 – 631 Total 3644 TNUSRB PC Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates applying for the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, must meet all the eligibility criteria set by the recruitment body. Check the list below for TNUSRB PC Eligibility Criteria 2025

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed SSLC (10th Standard) from a recognised board. Candidates who have higher qualifications are also eligible, but SSLC is the minimum requirement.

Age Limit (As of July 1, 2025)