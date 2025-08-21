TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment Notification Released for 3644 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date and More

Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025: TNUSRB has released the Grade 2 Police Constable Notification 2025 for 3644 vacancies across Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 22 to September 21, 2025. Selection Process includes a written exam, physical tests, and document verification. Download the official notification PDF now.

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025
TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025

TNUSRB Grade 2 Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB PC Notification 2025. The Tamil Nadu Police Constable Recruitment 2025 has been released for 3644 vacancies for Grade 2 Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidates' performance in a written exam, physical efficiency tests, and document verification.
The TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, on August 21, 2025 the online application process will start on August 22, 2025.

TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 OUT

The TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 has been officially released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, inviting online applications for Grade II Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, between August 22 and September 21, 2025.

TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 PDF Download Link

Interested candidates must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy distribution, application process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the TNUSRB Police Constable Grade 2 Notification PDF.

TNUSRB PC Notification 2025

PDF Download

TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025: Overview

The TNUSRB Grade 2 Notification has been released to recruit eligible candidates for the Police Constable role under the Police Department of the Tamil Nadu government. Check the table below for TNUSRB Police Constable Notification 2025 Key Highlights

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025- Highlights

Organization Name

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Post Name

Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman

Vacancies

3644

Registration Dates

22nd August to 21st September 2025

Educational Qualification

10th or SSLC Pass

Selection Process

Written Test, PET PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification

Official Website

https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/

TNUSRB PC Vacancy 2025: Post-Wise Distribution

The TNUSRB has announced 3644 vacancies under the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, offering opportunities across three major departments. This year’s recruitment drive includes Grade II Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distribution

Post

Department

Male

Female

Total

Constable

Police

2833

2833

Jail Warder

Prision and Correction Department

142

38

180

Fireman

Fire and Rescue Department

631

631

Total

3644

TNUSRB PC Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, must meet all the eligibility criteria set by the recruitment body. Check the list below for TNUSRB PC Eligibility Criteria 2025
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed SSLC (10th Standard) from a recognised board. Candidates who have higher qualifications are also eligible, but SSLC is the minimum requirement.
Age Limit (As of July 1, 2025)

  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Maximum Age: 26 years (General category)

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST, BC, MBC, Ex-servicemen, and other reserved categories as per Tamil Nadu government norms.

TNUSRB PC Apply Online 2025: Important Dates

TNUSRB released TNUSRB PC Notification 2025 on August 20 and the online application will start on August 21, 2025. Check the list below for important dates

  • Notification Release Date: 21 August 2025
  • Online Application Start Date: 22 August 2025
  • Last Date to Apply Online: 21 September 2025
  • TNUSRB PC Exam Date 2025: 9 November 2025

