Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Holiday: School Closed on 7th October in UP, Delhi, MP and Other States; Check Details Here

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2025: On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, all schools and educational institutions in several states will observe a holiday in honour of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the sage-poet credited with composing the Ramayana. While Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is designated as a restricted holiday on the national calendar (not mandatory in all states), several governments have declared an official school holiday to mark the occasion. Who Was Maharishi Valmiki? One of the most renowned poets and sages in Indian history is Maharishi Valmiki. The epic Ramayana, one of the holiest books in Hinduism, is written by him. He is frequently called the Adi Kavi, or the first poet. The principles of righteousness, compassion, and truth are emphasized in his teachings. After much introspection and realization, Valmiki's life is a tale of his transformation from Ratnakar, a forest hunter, to a wise sage. Millions are inspired by his story, which shows that anyone may achieve enlightenment via devotion and good deeds, regardless of background.

State-Wise School Closure Updates on Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Uttar Pradesh The Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 7 i.e. tomorrow, a full public holiday across the state to mark Valmiki Jayanti. All government and private schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed, and several districts have scheduled community and cultural programmes in remembrance of the sage. CHECK: UP School Holiday List 2025 Delhi The Delhi government has also announced a public holiday tomorrow, October 7. All government schools, offices, and certain public institutions will remain closed. Many schools plan to organize special assemblies and cultural performances on October 6, a day before the holiday. Madhya Pradesh October 7, 2025, will also be observed as a public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. The state government has included the day in its official holiday calendar, and most government offices and schools are expected to remain closed. Several educational institutions have listed it as a holiday in their academic calendars, with local cultural events and community gatherings planned to honour the revered sage.

Other States Haryana, and Punjab: These states have historically observed Valmiki Jayanti as a school holiday, but for 2025, no new official notification has been released yet.

Other States & UTs: In most regions, the day is marked as a restricted or optional holiday, meaning schools and offices may decide individually whether to remain open or closed. Why do only some States have a holiday on Valmiki Jayanti? Valmiki Jayanti is listed as a restricted holiday at the national level, allowing states to decide whether to declare a public holiday based on local cultural importance. States like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, where Maharishi Valmiki holds deep spiritual significance, have chosen to close schools and offices in his honour. Other states may still hold commemorative events even if schools remain open.