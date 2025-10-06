BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2747 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025: The BTSC has announced a total of 2,747 vacancies for the Junior Engineer posts across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical domains. The short notice regarding the vacancies has been announced by the BTSC on its official website on 04 October 2025. Candidates can download the notice from www.btsc.bihar.gov.in. The notice contains the number of vacant posts in the particular domain and the application process dates which will start from 15 October 2025 after the release of the detailed notification. Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 Overview The Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) will recruit 2,747 candidates for posts of JE (Civil), JE (Mechanical), and JE (Electrical). The number of vacancies differ across the domains- JE Civil (2,591), JE Mechanical (70), and JE Electrical (86). Check the further details below:

Particulars Details Recruitment Name Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 Recruiting Body Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) Short Notice Release Date 04 October 2025 Application Start Date 15 October 2025 Last Date to Apply 15 November 2025 Number of Vacancies 2,747 total Official Website www.btcsc.bihar.gov.in Bihar BTSC JE Notification 2025 Candidates can download the BTSC JE Notification 2025 from the official website of BTSC for which the link has been provided below. Notification Download Link BTSC JE Civil Recruitment 2025 Download Link BTSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2025 Download Link BTSC JE Electrical Recruitment 2025 Download Link Bihar BTSC JE Number Of Vacancy 2025 The BTSC has announced a total of 2,747 vacant posts for JE Civil, JE Mechanical, and JE Electrical domains. The number of posts for all the three domains vary for which the short notice has been released separately on the official website of BTSC. The number of vacancies are as follows:

JE Civil Posts= 2,591

JE Mechanical Posts= 70

JE Electrical Posts= 86 BTSC JE Recruitment 2025- Important Dates The candidates who wish to apply for the BTSC JE recruitment 2025 must remember the important dates regarding this recruitment so that they do not miss any deadlines. The short notice has been released on 04 Ocotber 2025 and the application process will start from 15 October onwards. Events Dates Short Notice Release 04 October 2025 Application Start 15 October 2025 Last Date to Apply 15 November 2025 BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 - Steps Apply Online Candidates who are eligible to apply for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 across various domains can visit the official website of BTSC at www.btsc.bihar.gov.in. The detailed application process and steps to apply for the 2.747 posts of JE under BTSC will be mentioned in the detailed notification which is exepected to be released on 15 October 2025. Once the detailed notification is published, the apply link will gets activated on the website and we will provide the direct link to apply here.