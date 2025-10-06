Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2747 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 6, 2025, 15:41 IST

Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has released the recruitment notice for 2,747 Junior Engineer(JE) posts in three domains- Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical. As per the short notice, the online application process will start from 15 October 2025 and will last till 15 November, 2025. The detailed notification will be released on 15 October by the BTSC on its official website- www.btsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates interested can download the short notice for Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 from here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025
Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025

Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025: The BTSC has announced a total of 2,747 vacancies for the Junior Engineer posts across Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical domains. The short notice regarding the vacancies has been announced by the BTSC on its official website on 04 October 2025. Candidates can download the notice from www.btsc.bihar.gov.in. The notice contains the number of vacant posts in the particular domain and the application process dates which will start from 15 October 2025 after the release of the detailed notification. 

Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) will recruit 2,747 candidates for posts of JE (Civil), JE (Mechanical), and JE (Electrical). The number of vacancies differ across the domains- JE Civil (2,591), JE Mechanical (70), and JE Electrical (86). Check the further details below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

Bihar BTSC JE Recruitment 2025

Recruiting Body

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC)

Short Notice Release Date

04 October 2025

Application Start Date

15 October 2025

Last Date to Apply

15 November 2025

Number of Vacancies

2,747 total

Official Website

www.btcsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BTSC JE Notification 2025

Candidates can download the BTSC JE Notification 2025 from the official website of BTSC for which the link has been provided below.

Notification

Download Link

BTSC JE Civil Recruitment 2025

Download Link

BTSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2025

Download Link

BTSC JE Electrical Recruitment 2025

Download Link

Bihar BTSC JE Number Of Vacancy 2025

The BTSC has announced a total of 2,747 vacant posts for JE Civil, JE Mechanical, and JE Electrical domains. The number of posts for all the three domains vary for which the short notice has been released separately on the official website of BTSC. The number of vacancies are as follows:

  • JE Civil Posts= 2,591

  • JE Mechanical Posts= 70

  • JE Electrical Posts= 86

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025- Important Dates

The candidates who wish to apply for the BTSC JE recruitment 2025 must remember the important dates regarding this recruitment so that they do not miss any deadlines. The short notice has been released on 04 Ocotber 2025 and the application process will start from 15 October onwards.

Events

Dates

Short Notice Release

04 October 2025

Application Start

15 October 2025

Last Date to Apply

15 November 2025

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 - Steps Apply Online

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 across various domains can visit the official website of BTSC at www.btsc.bihar.gov.in. The detailed application process and steps to apply for the 2.747 posts of JE under BTSC will be mentioned in the detailed notification which is exepected to be released on 15 October 2025. Once the detailed notification is published, the apply link will gets activated on the website and we will provide the direct link to apply here.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2025 - Application Fees

The application fee for the BTSC JE application form has not yet been disclosed. The BTSC has released the short notice only and the details about the recruitment process will be made available once the detailed BTSC JE notitifcation 2025 is released. Candidates can visit the official website for more information and regular updates.

Also Check: बिहार में निकलीं 4654 पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News