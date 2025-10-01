RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Physical Standard Details for Male & Female

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 1, 2025, 14:46 IST

The Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines requirements for Indigenous candidates applying for 1,176 Constable (GD) posts. It includes age limits, educational qualifications, physical and medical standards, and the selection process. This article provides details about the Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025.

Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been released by the Office of the Director General of Police, Nagaland. This recruitment is for the post of Constable (GD) and will be conducted through an open rally. Only candidates from the Indigenous Inhabitant Tribes of Nagaland (male and female) are eligible to apply. Non-indigenous applicants cannot participate.

The recruitment offers 1,176 vacancies for Constable (GD) posts with a pay scale of LEVEL-3 (GP-1800). The online application starts on 6th October 2025 and closes on 7th November 2025.

This article provided all the important details, including age, educational qualifications, physical and medical standards, selection process, application procedure, and merit list preparation.

Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

The Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 defines the basic requirements to apply for the Constable (GD) post. The table below provides the key details:

Criteria

Requirement

Age

18 to 38 years (as of 30th September 2025)

Gender

Male/Female

Educational Qualification

Class-6 for Backward Tribes, Class-8 for other Naga Tribes

Tribal Eligibility

Only Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland

Physical Standard

Minimum height, chest, and proportionate weight

Medical Fitness

Must be free from deformities, colour blindness, and vision/hearing defects

Number of Vacancies

1,176

Pay Scale

LEVEL-3 (GP-1800)

Candidates must meet certain eligibility conditions. These conditions mainly focus on age and educational qualifications. Fulfilling these requirements is essential because any candidate who does not meet them will not be allowed to participate in the recruitment process.

Nagaland Police Constable Age Limit

The minimum and maximum age of candidates is clearly defined in the Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025:

  • Minimum Age: 18 years

  • Maximum Age: 38 years

Age relaxation is allowed for government employees as per official notifications

Nagaland Police Constable Educational Qualifications

Educational requirements differ slightly for different tribes under the Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025:

  • Backward Tribes: Candidates belonging to Backward Tribes must have passed at least Class-6 from the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) or an equivalent recognized board. This ensures that candidates have basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.

  • Other Indigenous Naga Tribes: Candidates from other Indigenous Naga Tribes must have passed at least Class-8 from NBSE or an equivalent recognized board. This ensures a slightly higher level of education for these candidates.

Candidates must upload self-attested copies of their educational certificates when submitting the online application. Self-attestation means signing the certificate yourself to confirm it is genuine. The application will not be accepted without these documents.

Nagaland Police Constable Physical and Medical Standards

Physical fitness and medical health are very important to clear the recruitment stages. Candidates must pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Fitness Test. Candiates can check the physical standards for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

Gender

Height

Chest (Normal)

Chest (Expanded)

Weight

Male

5.3 Feet / 162 Cm

78 Cm

83 Cm

Proportionate to height

Female

5.0 Feet / 152 Cm

74 Cm

79 Cm

Proportionate to height

The following are the medical requirements for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

  • Must not have colour blindness or severe vision issues (better eye 6/6, worst eye 6/9, corrected)

  • Should not have flat feet, knocked knees, squint eyes, physical deformities, or amputated limbs

  • Must pass hearing and drug/alcohol tests

  • Female candidates testing positive for pregnancy will join training in the next batch

Candidates failing the physical or medical standards will be disqualified immediately.

Nagaland Police Constable 2025 Selection Process

The selection process is designed to ensure that only qualified candidates are recruited. It includes four stages:

  • Physical/Medical Standards Screening

  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 

  • Written Examination 

  • Interview

