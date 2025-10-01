Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Physical Standard Details for Male & Female

The Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been released by the Office of the Director General of Police, Nagaland. This recruitment is for the post of Constable (GD) and will be conducted through an open rally. Only candidates from the Indigenous Inhabitant Tribes of Nagaland (male and female) are eligible to apply. Non-indigenous applicants cannot participate. The recruitment offers 1,176 vacancies for Constable (GD) posts with a pay scale of LEVEL-3 (GP-1800). The online application starts on 6th October 2025 and closes on 7th November 2025. This article provided all the important details, including age, educational qualifications, physical and medical standards, selection process, application procedure, and merit list preparation. Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

The Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 defines the basic requirements to apply for the Constable (GD) post. The table below provides the key details: Criteria Requirement Age 18 to 38 years (as of 30th September 2025) Gender Male/Female Educational Qualification Class-6 for Backward Tribes, Class-8 for other Naga Tribes Tribal Eligibility Only Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland Physical Standard Minimum height, chest, and proportionate weight Medical Fitness Must be free from deformities, colour blindness, and vision/hearing defects Number of Vacancies 1,176 Pay Scale LEVEL-3 (GP-1800) Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet certain eligibility conditions. These conditions mainly focus on age and educational qualifications. Fulfilling these requirements is essential because any candidate who does not meet them will not be allowed to participate in the recruitment process.

Nagaland Police Constable Age Limit The minimum and maximum age of candidates is clearly defined in the Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 38 years Age relaxation is allowed for government employees as per official notifications Nagaland Police Constable Educational Qualifications Educational requirements differ slightly for different tribes under the Nagaland Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025: Backward Tribes: Candidates belonging to Backward Tribes must have passed at least Class-6 from the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) or an equivalent recognized board. This ensures that candidates have basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.

Other Indigenous Naga Tribes: Candidates from other Indigenous Naga Tribes must have passed at least Class-8 from NBSE or an equivalent recognized board. This ensures a slightly higher level of education for these candidates.

Candidates must upload self-attested copies of their educational certificates when submitting the online application. Self-attestation means signing the certificate yourself to confirm it is genuine. The application will not be accepted without these documents. Nagaland Police Constable Physical and Medical Standards Physical fitness and medical health are very important to clear the recruitment stages. Candidates must pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Fitness Test. Candiates can check the physical standards for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Gender Height Chest (Normal) Chest (Expanded) Weight Male 5.3 Feet / 162 Cm 78 Cm 83 Cm Proportionate to height Female 5.0 Feet / 152 Cm 74 Cm 79 Cm Proportionate to height The following are the medical requirements for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2025: