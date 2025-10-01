How did the Supercontinent look like Millions of Years Ago? Check Here

Hundreds of millions of years ago, long before humans existed on Earth, the land on the planet looked a lot different from what we see today. All the continents that we see now, Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Australia, and Antarctica, were once one giant supercontinent named Pangaea. This massive landmass existed around 335 to 175 million years ago, during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras.

Scientists believe that Pangaea was surrounded by a single, huge ocean called Panthalassa. This ocean covered most of the Earth’s surface.

Discovery of Pangaea

The very idea of Pangaea was originally suggested by Alfred Wegener, a German meteorologist, in 1912. In his research, he noticed that the shapes of continents like South America and Africa seemed to fit together like puzzle pieces. He further found similar fossils, rock formations, and mountain ranges spread across continents that are now separated by vast oceans.