How did the First Telephone Look Like? Check how Much Different it is from Modern Telephone

The first functional telephone was created by Scottish-born Alexander Graham Bell (1847–1922), who was granted a patent by the US Patent Office on March 7, 1876.

It is said that Bell's first successful words with his new "instrument" were, "Mr. Watson, come here – I want to see you," addressed to his associate Thomas Watson, who was in a different room and out of earshot.

Bell became obsessed with studying hearing and speech because of his family history, which included a mother and wife who were deaf and an elocutionist father, grandpa, and uncle. Years of research into acoustics and the human voice, along with his work with deaf people, ultimately led to the groundbreaking innovation that revolutionized society.

Patent Dispute for Telephone Technology

Elisha Gray and Alexander Graham Bell each created electrical speech transmission devices in the 1870s. Within hours of one another, both men sent their designs for these prototype phones to the patent office. Bell won a lawsuit against Gray, finally obtaining the first patent for his telephone.