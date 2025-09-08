Many authors throughout history have produced poems and stories that have been treasured for years. In English literature, William Shakespeare is well-known for his plays. However, in India, there was a great poet and playwright who created amazing works as well. He is one of the most respected authors in India because of the delicate way in which his works convey nature, love, and intense emotions.
Who is known as Shakespeare of India?
Kalidasa's remarkable contribution to Sanskrit literature has earned him the title of "Shakespeare of India." He was a trailblazing playwright and poet who produced some of the best plays in Indian history. His works are heavily impacted by Indian mythology and culture.
Why is Kalidas Known as Shakespeare of India?
Kalidas is frequently referred to as the "Shakespeare of India." Sir William Jones made the analogy in passing in 1789, which sparked the connection. Despite the fact that Jones did not quantify his claim, Indians were thrilled to learn that there was an Indian writer on par with Shakespeare.
For those who do not know, Jones was the first Englishman to translate Kalidasa's Shakuntala into English and a judge in the Supreme Court of Calcutta. This was the first translation of Kalidasa's writings into a language other than Indian.
Kalidas: India’s Most Celebrated Writer
Many people consider the ancient Indian poet and dramatist Kalidasa to be among the best writers of Sanskrit literature. He most likely lived during the Gupta era, which spanned the fourth to fifth centuries CE. His writings are mostly inspired by Hindu philosophy and the Puranas. Despite the fact that much about his life is unknown, three of his plays, two epic poems, and two shorter poems are among his surviving works. The Dasam Granth lists Kalidasa as one of the seven Brahma avatars.
Kalidas Notable Works
Check the notable works done by Kalidas that are still in existence in the table below:
|
Work
|
Type
|
Kumarasambhava
|
Epic Poem
|
Raghuvamsa
|
Epic Poem
|
Meghaduta
|
Lyric Poem
|
Shyamala Dandakam
|
Devotional Poem (Stotra/Dandakam)
|
Abhigyanasakuntalam
|
Play
|
Malavikagnimitram
|
Play
|
Vikramorvasiyam
|
Play
Who is William Shakespeare?
William Shakespeare was a well-known playwright, poet, and actor from England. He is regarded as one of history's finest authors. His 154 sonnets, 39 plays, and lengthy poetry are still read and performed today all over the world. Numerous languages have translated his writings. He is referred to as the Bard of Avon and the national poet of England. People are still inspired by his tales and characters.
