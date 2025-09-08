Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

Who is Known as Shakespeare of India?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 8, 2025, 19:09 IST

Kalidasa, often called the "Shakespeare of India," was a legendary Sanskrit poet and playwright of the Gupta era. Discover why he earned this title, his most famous works like Abhigyanasakuntalam and Meghaduta, and how his writings compare with William Shakespeare.

Many authors throughout history have produced poems and stories that have been treasured for years. In English literature, William Shakespeare is well-known for his plays. However, in India, there was a great poet and playwright who created amazing works as well. He is one of the most respected authors in India because of the delicate way in which his works convey nature, love, and intense emotions.

Who is known as Shakespeare of India?

Kalidasa's remarkable contribution to Sanskrit literature has earned him the title of "Shakespeare of India." He was a trailblazing playwright and poet who produced some of the best plays in Indian history. His works are heavily impacted by Indian mythology and culture.

Why is Kalidas Known as Shakespeare of India?

Kalidas is frequently referred to as the "Shakespeare of India." Sir William Jones made the analogy in passing in 1789, which sparked the connection. Despite the fact that Jones did not quantify his claim, Indians were thrilled to learn that there was an Indian writer on par with Shakespeare.

For those who do not know, Jones was the first Englishman to translate Kalidasa's Shakuntala into English and a judge in the Supreme Court of Calcutta. This was the first translation of Kalidasa's writings into a language other than Indian.

ALSO READ: Which Indian King is Known as Ashoka, The Great?

Kalidas: India’s Most Celebrated Writer

Many people consider the ancient Indian poet and dramatist Kalidasa to be among the best writers of Sanskrit literature. He most likely lived during the Gupta era, which spanned the fourth to fifth centuries CE. His writings are mostly inspired by Hindu philosophy and the Puranas. Despite the fact that much about his life is unknown, three of his plays, two epic poems, and two shorter poems are among his surviving works. The Dasam Granth lists Kalidasa as one of the seven Brahma avatars.

Kalidas Notable Works

Check the notable works done by Kalidas that are still in existence in the table below:

Work

Type

Kumarasambhava

Epic Poem

Raghuvamsa

Epic Poem

Meghaduta

Lyric Poem

Shyamala Dandakam

Devotional Poem (Stotra/Dandakam)

Abhigyanasakuntalam

Play

Malavikagnimitram

Play

Vikramorvasiyam

Play

Who is William Shakespeare?

William Shakespeare was a well-known playwright, poet, and actor from England. He is regarded as one of history's finest authors. His 154 sonnets, 39 plays, and lengthy poetry are still read and performed today all over the world. Numerous languages have translated his writings. He is referred to as the Bard of Avon and the national poet of England. People are still inspired by his tales and characters.

ALSO READ: Which Indian King is Known as Napoleon of India?

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News