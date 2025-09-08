Many authors throughout history have produced poems and stories that have been treasured for years. In English literature, William Shakespeare is well-known for his plays. However, in India, there was a great poet and playwright who created amazing works as well. He is one of the most respected authors in India because of the delicate way in which his works convey nature, love, and intense emotions.

Who is known as Shakespeare of India?

Kalidasa's remarkable contribution to Sanskrit literature has earned him the title of "Shakespeare of India." He was a trailblazing playwright and poet who produced some of the best plays in Indian history. His works are heavily impacted by Indian mythology and culture.

Why is Kalidas Known as Shakespeare of India?

Kalidas is frequently referred to as the "Shakespeare of India." Sir William Jones made the analogy in passing in 1789, which sparked the connection. Despite the fact that Jones did not quantify his claim, Indians were thrilled to learn that there was an Indian writer on par with Shakespeare.