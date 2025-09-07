Which Indian King is Known as Ashoka, The Great?

Several kings in Indian history are remembered for their power and victories over neighbouring nations. However, there is one king who is remembered not just for the battles he fought and won, but for how he changed as a person and became a symbol of peace for the whole of India. The king we are talking about is Ashoka the Great, one of the most famous rulers of ancient India.

Who was Ashoka the Great?

Ashoka was the third ruler of the legendary Maurya dynasty. He was the grandson of Chandragupta Maurya and the son of Bindusara. When Ashoka became king around 268 BCE, he received a huge part of India under his reign. In the beginning, he was known as a strong and fearless conqueror who wanted to expand his empire. However, after a certain war, he was done with the fights and chose the path of peace.