Which Indian King is Known as Ashoka, The Great?

Several kings in Indian history are remembered for their power and victories over neighbouring nations. However, there is one king who is remembered not just for the battles he fought and won, but for how he changed as a person and became a symbol of peace for the whole of India. The king we are talking about is Ashoka the Great, one of the most famous rulers of ancient India.
Who was Ashoka the Great?
Ashoka was the third ruler of the legendary Maurya dynasty. He was the grandson of Chandragupta Maurya and the son of Bindusara. When Ashoka became king around 268 BCE, he received a huge part of India under his reign. In the beginning, he was known as a strong and fearless conqueror who wanted to expand his empire. However, after a certain war, he was done with the fights and chose the path of peace.
Why is he called “the Great”?
Ashoka is called “the Great” because of the big change in his life. After winning the Kalinga War, he saw how much pain and death the battle had caused. This touched his heart so deeply that he decided never to fight such wars again. Instead of choosing the path of war, he turned towards Buddhism and started following the path of peace, kindness, and dharma (righteousness).
Unlike many rulers who are remembered only for their victories or judgment, Ashoka is remembered for choosing peace after war. That’s what makes him truly great and different than other kings.
What were his achievements?
Ashoka, the Great, made a lot of decisions that made him different than his fellow rulers. Check his achievements in the pointers below:
-
Spread of Buddhism: Ashoka sent Buddhist teachers and monks across the Indian sub-continent and to countries like Sri Lanka and beyond. This helped Buddhism spread across Asia.
-
Edicts of Ashoka: He had his thoughts and rules carved on rocks and pillars. These edicts talked about being kind, respecting all religions, caring for animals, and living a good life.
-
Welfare for people: He built hospitals for people and animals, planted trees, dug wells, and made rest houses for travelers.
-
Religious tolerance: Even though he followed Buddhism, he respected all other religions too.
Ashoka is remembered as a ruler who cared for his people like a guide and teacher, not just a king.
Who came after Ashoka?
After Ashoka died around 232 BCE, the Maurya Empire slowly became weaker because his successors could not rule as strongly as him. But Ashoka’s ideas lived on. His efforts made Buddhism a world religion, and his values of peace and kindness are still admired today.
