Longest roads in the world: Roads are one of the most important parts of modern transport. They help people travel from one place to another, support trade, and connect cities, countries, and even entire continents. Over the years, different nations have built long road networks to make travel easier and improve connectivity. Some of these roads stretch for thousands of kilometres, passing through deserts, forests, mountains, coastal regions, and busy cities. These long highways do much more than carry vehicles; they support economic growth, link remote areas to major towns, and give travelers a chance to explore different cultures and landscapes. Understanding these long and significant roads helps us learn how countries stay connected and how transport systems play a major role in development.

Top 10 Longest Roads in the World Below is a list of the top 10 longest roads in the world: Road Name Size Pan-American Highway around 30,000 miles (48,000 km) Highway 1, Australia 14,500 km (9,000 miles) Trans-Siberian Highway, Russia more than 11,000 km Trans-Canada Highway 7,821 km (4,860 miles) Highway 10 (G10 Expressway), China about 4,100 km (2,550 miles) US Route 20, United States 5,415 km (3,365 miles) Highway 1, Brazil around 4,500 km (2,800 miles) Highway 1, Canada 8,030 km (4,990 miles) Golden Quadrilateral, India 5,846 km (3,634 miles) Highway 1 (Ruta Nacional 40), Argentina about 5,000 km (3,100 miles) 1. Pan-American Highway

The Pan-American Highway is the longest road network in the world. It stretches from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska (USA) to Ushuaia in Argentina. Covering around 30,000 miles (48,000 km), it passes through several countries in North, Central, and South America. This road crosses different climates and terrains and plays a vital role in connecting the Americas. 2. Highway 1, Australia Australia’s National Highway 1 circles the entire continent. It connects major cities and small towns, covering 14,500 km (9,000 miles). The highway passes through coastlines, deserts, forests, and rural areas, making it one of the longest and most important road routes in the world. 3. Trans-Siberian Highway, Russia The Trans-Siberian Highway runs across Russia from St. Petersburg in the west to Vladivostok in the east. It spans over 11,000 km, crossing multiple time zones and showcasing Russia’s diverse geography and cultural regions.