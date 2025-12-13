Connections Hints Today: Check NYT Connections game answers (December 13, 2025)

NYT Connections is an immensely popular word association puzzle by New York Times. It has gained a significant fan following of late. The popularity of NYT Connections is now rivalling that of another viral word game, Wordle.

Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT Connection hints and answers for today, you have come to the right page.

In this article, we will take you through the NYT Connections hints and answers for December 13, 2025.

We will also highlight the themes and clues of NYT Connections today.

Let’s get started!

How many ounces in a cup? Check ounces to cup conversion guide now!

What is NYT Connections Game?

NYT Connections game is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid.