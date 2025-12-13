Do you know Hanukkah is one of the most widely observed Jewish festivals? It is celebrated by Jewish communities across the world and also spelt as Chanukkah. In 2025, Hanukkah begins at sunset on Sunday, 14 December, and ends at nightfall on Monday, 22 December. It will last for eight nights and days. Deeply rooted in ancient Jewish history, Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem following a successful revolt against religious oppression in the 2nd century BCE. Let us understand how it's celebrated and what the traditions people believe in. What Is Hanukkah and Why Is It Celebrated? According to authoritative Jewish texts and Encyclopaedia Britannica, Hanukkah marks the victory of the Maccabees. It is a Jewish resistance group against the Seleucid Greek rulers who had outlawed Jewish worship.

After reclaiming the Temple, the Maccabees found only a small amount of ritually pure oil to light the Temple’s menorah, which was enough for one day. Miraculously, the oil burned for eight days and gave rise to the central tradition of the festival. Why Does Hanukkah Last Eight Days? Hanukkah lasts eight days to honour the miracle of the oil. Each night, an additional candle is lit on the hanukkiah, a nine-branched menorah, until all eight candles are illuminated on the final night. The ninth candle, known as the shamash, is used to light the others. Lighting the menorah after sunset and placing it near a window is a key tradition meant to publicise the miracle. What Are the Main Hanukkah Traditions? Hanukkah traditions centre on faith, remembrance and family. Lighting the menorah is accompanied by blessings and traditional Hebrew songs. Many families also play dreidel, a spinning top game that symbolises resilience during times when Jewish study was forbidden. Another widely practised tradition is giving Hanukkah gelt, originally coins and now often chocolate, especially to children.