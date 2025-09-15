Which Queen became the Only Female Sultan of Delhi?

Indian history is full of powerful rulers who changed the course of time with their strength and vision. But among all these kings, there was one remarkable woman who broke traditions and made her place in history, Razia Sultana, the only female Sultan of Delhi. At a time when women were not allowed to rule, she rose to the throne with courage and proved herself as a capable leader. Razia Sultana ruled the Delhi Sultanate from 1236 to 1240 and is remembered for her bold leadership, intelligence, and sense of justice. She used to dress like a man, led her army into battle, and sat on the throne with full authority, something unheard of in that era. Which Indian Queen became the only Female Sultan of Delhi? The only Indian queen who ruled as Sultan of Delhi was Razia Sultana. She was the daughter of Shamsuddin Iltutmish, the third ruler of the Mamluk dynasty. Unlike other women of her time, Razia was not limited to the palace. She received training in administration, military skills, and state affairs, which prepared her to rule the empire.

Who was Razia Sultana? Razia Sultana was chosen as the heir to the throne by her father, Iltutmish. He believed she was more capable of being a better ruler than his sons. After the death of Iltumish in 1236, she became the Sultan of Delhi. This was considered a bold move at that time, as the nobles of the court did not like the idea of a woman ruling the sultanate. Despite opposition, Razia proved herself to be a strong and fair ruler. She removed corrupt officers, encouraged trade, and supported education. She is also remembered for her close association with Jamal-ud-Din Yaqut, an Abyssinian noble, which caused much controversy among the Turkish nobles of her court. ALSO READ: Which Indian King is Known as Napoleon of India? Why is Razia Sultana remembered in history? Razia Sultana is remembered till now because she was the first and only woman to sit on the throne of Delhi. At a time when women were normally expected to remain in the background, she rode horses, led armies, and appeared in public as a Sultan. She even wore the attire of a male ruler in order to be treated equally among her peers.