Canada Updates U.S. Travel Advisory: What Travelers Need to Know

Canada has updated its travel advisory for the United States to provide important information to Canadians traveling across the border. While the travel advisory continues to stress that travelers should take normal security measures, the advisory explains some new things travelers should keep in mind before traveling. These include extra screening procedures at U.S ports of entry; potential impact of visas or residency status; and differences in state laws that could affect travelers when travelling, given the unexpected differences from state to state. Scholars, researchers, and those carrying sensitive material are advised to observe special caution. The latest advisory provides Canadian travelers the opportunity to be informed, prepared, and travel safer and smoother to the United States, while minimizing confusion and delays.

Key Updates in the Travel Advisory

1. Increased Border Screening Canadian travelers should prepare for increased inspections at the U.S. border. This could result in a detailed interview and potentially a search of their electronic devices (laptops, phone, tablet, etc.). Officials may ask travelers to allow access to personal information or data, which may contribute to delays. To best alleviate complications, it is important for travelers to only bring what is needed, organize documents prior to travel, and remain calm and courteous in interaction with agents. 2. Visa and Residence Issues The newer advisory signals that U.S. officials may inspect visas or permanent residence status more closely. It is important that travelers have all documentation organized, valid, and accurate, as a mixed-up document may lead to an official denying entry , or face complications while crossing.

It is also important that Canadians travelling to the U.S. are not only aware of U.S. immigration applicable laws, but have good records to protect against consequence that cannot be avoided . 3. Laws Specific to Each State Laws in the United States differ by state, which may or may not impact travelers in a number of ways, including local laws and/or laws relating to safety. Visitors from Canada are encouraged to review the laws relevant to the state or states they plan to visit to mitigate any misunderstandings or legal problems. Being aware of the restrictions imposed by states and/or localities, cultural norms, and/or community regulations will make for a safer and more enjoyable trip while acknowledging and respecting additional local regulations, avoiding fines or legal disputes. 4. Academic and Research Travel

Academics, researchers, and students traveling with research materials, sensitive data, etc. should take specific precautions. U.S. government officials may utilize their authority to assess electronic devices and related documents that will generate additional scrutiny, particularly if the documents contain proprietary or confidential information in any respect. In any case, it is advisable for the traveler to back up important data, encrypt the files that should not be disclosed, and only carry necessary materials to limit concerns. It is also wise to keep oneself informed about what restrictions may or may not apply, and/or implications that travelers may be required to report when traveling in a scholarly context, which is something academics in general often overlook. 5. Travel Insurance and Preparation