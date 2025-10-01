Who is Known as the Father of Artificial Intelligence?

Although AI gained popularity in the year 2018 when OpenAI came into existence, its origins date back to the 1920s. From the foundation laid in 1920 to the emergence of AI in 1956, which laid the foundations for what we have today, the history of AI may be broken down into numerous periods.

John McCarthy, an American computer scientist, is famously known as the "Father of Artificial Intelligence." His groundbreaking work laid the foundation for the development of AI, shaping it into a distinct area of computer science.

What is Artificial Intelligence?

The technology known as artificial intelligence (AI) allows computers to mimic human intelligence and problem-solving skills either independently or in conjunction with other technologies.

It all started in the early 1900s when the idea of artificial humans first surfaced, and researchers began to wonder if it would be feasible to produce artificial intelligence, or what they called an "artificial brain."