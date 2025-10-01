Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1176 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025: The Nagaland Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the posts of Constable (GD). A total of 1176 posts are to be filled through open rally drives across the state. The online application process will be commenced from October 06, 2025 at the official website. The closing date for submission of online application is November 07, 2025.

The Nagaland Police has released the detailed notification pdf along with eligibility criteria, category wise, exam pattern, syllabus etc on its official website at https://police.nagaland.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for these posts will get complete detail about Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 here.

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 Notification

Under the recruitment drive, total of 1176 posts are to be filled through open rally drives across the state. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link-