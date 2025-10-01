Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1176 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Oct 1, 2025, 12:03 IST

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025: The Nagaland Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the posts of Constable (GD). Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1176 posts are to be filled through open rally drives across the state.  Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025: The Nagaland Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the posts of Constable (GD). A total of 1176 posts are to be filled through open rally drives across the state. The online application process will be commenced from October 06, 2025 at the official website. The closing date for submission of online application is November 07, 2025.

The Nagaland Police has released the detailed notification pdf along with eligibility criteria, category wise, exam pattern, syllabus etc on its official website at https://police.nagaland.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for these posts will get complete detail about Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 here.

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 Notification

Under the recruitment drive, total of 1176 posts are to be filled through open rally drives across the state.  You can download the notification pdf directly through the link-

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025  Download PDF

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 Overview 

Candidates can check below all the crucial details  such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc. 

Organization     Nagaland Police 
Post Name     Constable
Vacancies     1176 
Closing date for online applicaiton  November 07, 2025
Application Mode Online
Official Website    https://police.nagaland.gov.in
Category     Govt Jobs

Nagaland Police 2025 Important Date

The online application will commence from October 06, 2025.  You can check the detailed notification including schedule on its official website.

Opening date for online appliation October 06, 2025
Closing date for online application November 07, 2025

How To Apply For Nagaland Police 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://police.nagaland.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link “Constable Recruitment 2025” on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents.
  • Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

