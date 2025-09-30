UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 OUT – Direct Link Active at uppsc.up.nic.in for October 12 Prelims

UPPSC PSC Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) UPPSC PSC Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates can now download their UPPSC admit card from the UPPSC official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, using their registration number and password.. The admit card is an important document for entry into the exam hall and important key details such as exam centre, roll number, and reporting time. The UPPSC admit card 2025 release date is conducted as September 30, for the UPPSC 2025 prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 12. UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 OUT The UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 is now officially available for download on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates going to appear in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025 must download their UPPSC admit card promptly to avoid last-minute issues. To download the UPPSC pre admit card 2025, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth on the uppsc.up.nic.in 2025 portal.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 Link Active The UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 link is now active at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry their admit card along with the valid photo ID. The UPPSC pre admit card 2025 contains essential details such as exam centre address, shift timing, roll number, and instructions for exam day. Click on the direct link below to download the UPPSC PCS Pre Admit Card 2025 UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 Active Link (Server 1) UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 Active Link (Server 2) UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: Overview The UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 can be now downloaded from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Feature Details Exam Name UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims 2025 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) UPPSC Admit Card 2025 Release Date September 30, 2025 UPPSC 2025 Prelims Date October 12, 2025 Official Website upsc.up.nic.in Mode of Exam Offline (OMR-based) Admit Card Download Mode Online only Credentials Required Registration Number, Date of Birth Documents to Carry Admit Card, Valid Photo ID, Passport-size Photograph Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC Exam Date 2025: Prelims Schedule The UPPSC exam date 2025 for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination has been officially announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The UPPSC 2025 prelims will be conducted in two shifts across various centres in Uttar Pradesh on October 12, 2025. Candidates must download their UPPSC admit card 2025 from the UPPSC official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, to know their exact exam centre and shift timing from September 30, 2025.

Also Check in Hindi, UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 How to Download UPPSC Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the UPPSC Prelims Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it directly from the official website Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage click on the “Download Admit Card” link for PCS Prelims 2025

Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code

Verify the details again and click on the “Submit” button

UPPSC Pre Admit Card will be displayed on the screen, verify all the details mentioned in it.

Download and print two copies of the UPPSC admit card Details Mentioned on UPPSC Admit Card 2025 Before downloading the UPPSC Admit Card from the official website candidates must verify all the details mentioned in it and in case of any discrepancy candidates must reach out to the helpline number. Check the details below