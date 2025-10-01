UPPSC Exam Centre 2025: Check District-wise Test Centres List for Prelims

UPPSC Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled for 12 October 2025 as per the official commission notification. The exam is conducted offline (pen & paper mode) across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. Centres are distributed to accommodate candidates across the state and reduce travel difficulties. Every year, a huge number of candidates apply for the UPPSC exam. To accommodate such a large number of applicants, UPPSC allocates various exam centers in a single district. The details regarding the UPPSC Prelims exam centers have been mentioned by the UPPSC in the hall tickets which are already released by the Commission on its official website.

UPPSC Exam Centre 2025- Overview

The UPPSC is going to conduct the PCS Preliminary exam on 12 October 2025 at various centers across the districts in the state. The candidates are required to download their UPPSC Admit Cards from the official website in order to be able to appear for the exam. The admit card will contain all the information related to the UPPSC Prelims exam centres. Check the other details below: