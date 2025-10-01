UPPSC Exam Centre 2025: Check District-wise Test Centres List for Prelims

UPPSC Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled for 12 October 2025 as per the official commission notification. The exam is conducted offline (pen & paper mode) across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. Centres are distributed to accommodate candidates across the state and reduce travel difficulties. Every year, a huge number of candidates apply for the UPPSC exam. To accommodate such a large number of applicants, UPPSC allocates various exam centers in a single district. The details regarding the UPPSC Prelims exam centers have been mentioned by the UPPSC in the hall tickets which are already released by the Commission on its official website.
UPPSC Exam Centre 2025- Overview
The UPPSC is going to conduct the PCS Preliminary exam on 12 October 2025 at various centers across the districts in the state. The candidates are required to download their UPPSC Admit Cards from the official website in order to be able to appear for the exam. The admit card will contain all the information related to the UPPSC Prelims exam centres. Check the other details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPPSC PCS (Preliminary)
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Exam Date
|
12 October 2025
|
Examination Mode
|
Offline / Pen & Paper
|
Admit Card
|
Official Website
|
www.uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC District-wise Exam Centres List 2025
The UPPSC will conduct the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam on 12 October 2025 across various districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held at various exam centers in these districts. The UPPSC has allocated a number of exam centers in a particular district. We have provided the tentative district-wise exam centre list below based on previous year exams.
UPPSC Prelims District-Wise Exam Centre List
|
S.No
|
District / Exam Centre
|
S.No
|
District / Exam Centre
|
1
|
Agra
|
27
|
Kaushambi
|
2
|
Aligarh
|
28
|
Kushinagar
|
3
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
29
|
Lakhimpur
|
4
|
Ayodhya
|
30
|
Lalitpur
|
5
|
Azamgarh
|
31
|
Lucknow
|
6
|
Banda
|
32
|
Maharajganj
|
7
|
Ballia
|
33
|
Mainpuri
|
8
|
Budaun
|
34
|
Mathura
|
9
|
Bareilly
|
35
|
Mau
|
10
|
Basti
|
36
|
Meerut
|
11
|
Bijnor
|
37
|
Mirzapur
|
12
|
Bulandshahr
|
38
|
Moradabad
|
13
|
Chandauli
|
39
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
14
|
Deoria
|
40
|
Prayagraj
|
15
|
Fatehpur
|
41
|
Pilibhit
|
16
|
Firozabad
|
42
|
Raebareli
|
17
|
Ghazipur
|
43
|
Rampur
|
18
|
Ghaziabad
|
44
|
Saharanpur
|
19
|
Gorakhpur
|
45
|
Shahjahanpur
|
20
|
Greater Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
|
46
|
Sitapur
|
21
|
Gonda
|
47
|
Sultanpur
|
22
|
Hapur
|
48
|
Varanasi
|
23
|
Hardoi
|
49
|
Unnao
|
24
|
Etawah
|
25
|
Jaunpur
|
26
|
Jhansi
|
27
|
Jyotiba Phule Nagar
How to Check Your UPPSC Exam Centre 2025
Candidates who are going to appear for the UPPSC Prelims exam 2025 must download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. To check the UPPSC exam centre, candidates have to download their admit cards which contain the details about the exam timings and exam center. Follow the steps given below to check the UPPSC exam center 2025.
-
Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the Admit Card section and click on the relevant link to download the UPPSC Admit Card 2025.
-
Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card.
-
Download and print the admit card, which will display your district-wise exam centre, reporting time, and shift.
