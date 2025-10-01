RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UPPSC Exam Centre 2025: Check District-wise Test Centres List for Prelims

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 1, 2025, 16:52 IST

UPPSC Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The UPPSC is all set to conduct the Prelims exam on October 12, 2025. Candidates are required to download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC to know the exact exam centre details. The UPPSC Prelims exam centres are distributed across 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh state. Check the UPPSC Prelims exam centre details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Check the UPPSC Prelims Exam Centre List 2025
Check the UPPSC Prelims Exam Centre List 2025

UPPSC Prelims Exam Centre 2025: The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled for 12 October 2025 as per the official commission notification. The exam is conducted offline (pen & paper mode) across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. Centres are distributed to accommodate candidates across the state and reduce travel difficulties. Every year, a huge number of candidates apply for the UPPSC exam. To accommodate such a large number of applicants, UPPSC allocates various exam centers in a single district. The details regarding the UPPSC Prelims exam centers have been mentioned by the UPPSC in the hall tickets which are already released by the Commission on its official website. 

UPPSC Exam Centre 2025- Overview

The UPPSC is going to conduct the PCS Preliminary exam on 12 October 2025 at various centers across the districts in the state. The candidates are required to download their UPPSC Admit Cards from the official website in order to be able to appear for the exam. The admit card will contain all the information related to the UPPSC Prelims exam centres. Check the other details below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UPPSC PCS (Preliminary)

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Exam Date

12 October 2025

Examination Mode

Offline / Pen & Paper

Admit Card

Download Here

Official Website

www.uppsc.up.nic.in

Download the UPPSC Syllabus 2025

UPPSC District-wise Exam Centres List 2025

The UPPSC will conduct the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam on 12 October 2025 across various districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held at various exam centers in these districts. The UPPSC has allocated a number of exam centers in a particular district. We have provided the tentative district-wise exam centre list below based on previous year exams.

UPPSC Prelims District-Wise Exam Centre List

S.No

District / Exam Centre

S.No

District / Exam Centre

1

Agra

27

Kaushambi

2

Aligarh

28

Kushinagar

3

Ambedkar Nagar

29

Lakhimpur

4

Ayodhya

30

Lalitpur

5

Azamgarh

31

Lucknow

6

Banda

32

Maharajganj

7

Ballia

33

Mainpuri

8

Budaun

34

Mathura

9

Bareilly

35

Mau

10

Basti

36

Meerut

11

Bijnor

37

Mirzapur

12

Bulandshahr

38

Moradabad

13

Chandauli

39

Muzaffarnagar

14

Deoria

40

Prayagraj

15

Fatehpur

41

Pilibhit

16

Firozabad

42

Raebareli

17

Ghazipur

43

Rampur

18

Ghaziabad

44

Saharanpur

19

Gorakhpur

45

Shahjahanpur

20

Greater Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

46

Sitapur

21

Gonda

47

Sultanpur

22

Hapur

48

Varanasi

23

Hardoi

49

Unnao

24

Etawah

    

25

Jaunpur

    

26

Jhansi

    

27

Jyotiba Phule Nagar

    

How to Check Your UPPSC Exam Centre 2025

Candidates who are going to appear for the UPPSC Prelims exam 2025 must download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. To check the UPPSC exam centre, candidates have to download their admit cards which contain the details about the exam timings and exam center. Follow the steps given below to check the UPPSC exam center 2025.

  • Visit the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the Admit Card section and click on the relevant link to download the UPPSC Admit Card 2025.

  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card.

  • Download and print the admit card, which will display your district-wise exam centre, reporting time, and shift.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News