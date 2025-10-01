UPPSC Syllabus 2025: UP PCS Prelims & Mains Syllabus, Download PDF

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025: The UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025 is the foundational roadmap for aspirants preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination. Aspirants must begin their preparation by thoroughly understanding this syllabus, which guides what to study, how to structure revision, and where to focus efforts. The syllabus spans a wide range of topics- current affairs, history, polity, geography, economy, environment, ethics, and more. The UPPSC exam follows a three-stage selection process: Preliminary (objective screening), Main (descriptive written), and Interview / Personality Test. The Prelims marks are not counted in the preparation of the final list, only the Mains and Interview marks are counted. UPPSC PCS 2025 Syllabus: Overview

The UPPSC conducts the UPPSC PCS / UP Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 to recruit candidates in various governmental departments. In order to appear for the exam, candidates must have prepared thoroughly for it. Starting with going through the syllabus, candidates must prepare a well honed strategy to crack the exam. Below we have provided some details related to Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Examination Name UPPSC PCS / UP Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 Stages 1) Preliminary (Objective) 2) Main (Descriptive) 3) Interview / Personality Test Total Marks (Written + Interview) 1500 (Main) + 100 (Interview) UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025 PDF Download - Prelims and Mains [Latest]

Candidates can download the UPPSC Syllabus PDF from the link provided below. The syllabus must be downloaded and read thoroughly before starting the preparation. Take the help of the UPPSC Syllabus to prepare a good strategy. Download PDF of UPPSC Syllabus 2025 UPPSC PCS Prelims Syllabus 2025 The Preliminary exam serves as a screening test to select the candidates for the Mains exam. The Preliminary exam consists of two papers: Paper I (General Studies I) and Paper II (General Studies II). Each paper is of 2 hours duration. Paper Marks Duration Key Topics Paper I: General Studies 200 2 hours • Current events (national & international) • Indian history & the Indian national movement • Geography of India & world (physical, social, economic) • Indian polity & governance (constitution, institutions, rights, Panchayati Raj, etc.) • Economic & social development (poverty, inclusion, demography) • Environmental ecology, biodiversity, climate change • General science & technology (basic, non-technical) Paper II: CSAT (General Studies-II) 200 2 hours • Comprehension, reading skills • Logical reasoning & analytical ability • Decision making & problem solving • Basic numeracy (Class 10 level) • Data interpretation (charts, tables, graphs)

UPPSC Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The UPPSC Mains Syllabus 2025 consists of the detailed description about the papers conducted in the UPPSC Mains exam. The Mains exam is descriptive in nature and consists of a total of eight papers- Paper I (General Hindi), Paper II (Essay) and six General Studies papers. Paper Paper Name Marks Duration Paper I General Hindi 150 3 hours Paper II Essay 150 3 hours Papers III to VIII Six General Studies papers 200 each 3 hours each UPPSC Mains Syllabus 2025 Download PDF Candidates who clear the Preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC Mains exam. The candidates then need to gear up for the Mains exam and strategize their preparation. Go through the Mains Syllabus PDF to be Mains ready. Download the UPPSC Mains Syllabus Here