UPPSC Syllabus 2025: UP PCS Prelims & Mains Syllabus, Download PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 1, 2025, 12:14 IST

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025 includes both the Prelims (objective) and Mains (descriptive) syllabus for the UPPCS / UPPSC exam. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF and study all topics subject-wise for prelims, mains, and interview.

UPPSC Syllabus 2025
UPPSC Syllabus 2025

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025: The UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025 is the foundational roadmap for aspirants preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination. Aspirants must begin their preparation by thoroughly understanding this syllabus, which guides what to study, how to structure revision, and where to focus efforts. The syllabus spans a wide range of topics-  current affairs, history, polity, geography, economy, environment, ethics, and more.

The UPPSC exam follows a three-stage selection process: Preliminary (objective screening), Main (descriptive written), and Interview / Personality Test. The Prelims marks are not counted in the preparation of the final list, only the Mains and Interview marks are counted.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Syllabus: Overview

The UPPSC conducts the UPPSC PCS / UP Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025 to recruit candidates in various governmental departments. In order to appear for the exam, candidates must have prepared thoroughly for it. Starting with going through the syllabus, candidates must prepare a well honed strategy to crack the exam. Below we have provided some details related to

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Examination Name

UPPSC PCS / UP Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025

Stages

1) Preliminary (Objective)

2) Main (Descriptive)

3) Interview / Personality Test

Total Marks (Written + Interview)

1500 (Main) + 100 (Interview)

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2025 PDF Download - Prelims and Mains  [Latest] 

Candidates can download the UPPSC Syllabus PDF from the link provided below. The syllabus must be downloaded and read thoroughly before starting the preparation. Take the help of the UPPSC Syllabus to prepare a good strategy.

Download PDF of UPPSC Syllabus 2025

UPPSC PCS Prelims Syllabus 2025

The Preliminary exam serves as a screening test to select the candidates for the Mains exam. The Preliminary exam consists of two papers: Paper I (General Studies I) and Paper II (General Studies II). Each paper is of 2 hours duration. 

Paper

Marks

Duration

Key Topics

Paper I: General Studies

200

2 hours

• Current events (national & international)

• Indian history & the Indian national movement

• Geography of India & world (physical, social, economic)

• Indian polity & governance (constitution, institutions, rights, Panchayati Raj, etc.)

• Economic & social development (poverty, inclusion, demography)

• Environmental ecology, biodiversity, climate change

• General science & technology (basic, non-technical)
       

Paper II: CSAT (General Studies-II)

200

2 hours

• Comprehension, reading skills

• Logical reasoning & analytical ability

• Decision making & problem solving

• Basic numeracy (Class 10 level)

• Data interpretation (charts, tables, graphs)
       

UPPSC Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The UPPSC Mains Syllabus 2025 consists of the detailed description about the papers conducted in the UPPSC Mains exam. The Mains exam is descriptive in nature and consists of a total of eight papers- Paper I (General Hindi), Paper II (Essay) and six General Studies papers.

Paper

Paper Name

Marks

Duration

Paper I

General Hindi

150

3 hours

Paper II

Essay

150

3 hours

Papers III to VIII

Six General Studies papers

200 each

3 hours each

UPPSC Mains Syllabus 2025 Download PDF

Candidates who clear the Preliminary stage will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC Mains exam. The candidates then need to gear up for the Mains exam and strategize their preparation. Go through the Mains Syllabus PDF to be Mains ready.

Download the UPPSC Mains Syllabus Here

UPPSC Interview / Personality Test

Candidates clearing the Mains are called for an Interview / Personality Test of 100 marks. This stage evaluates qualities like leadership, communication skills, mental alertness, decision-making, confidence, general awareness.

UPPSC 2025 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the UPPSC exam 2025 must be aware of the following important dates to avoid missing the deadlines or exam dates.

Event

Dates

Notification Release

February 2025 (as per official notification)

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date

12 October 2025

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam (Expected)

Jan-Feb 2026 (tentatively)

Result / Interview & Final Merit

Dates to be declared by UPPSC on official site
Download the UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025

