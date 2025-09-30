UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

OPRB Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed: Fresh Exam Dates for Written Test to be Announced Soon

By Manish Kumar
Sep 30, 2025, 16:58 IST

Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025: The State Selection Board, Odisha Police, Cuttack has postponed the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination, CPSE-2024. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 933 various posts including Sub Inspectors of Police, Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state. The board will soon release the fresh exam date for these posts. Check latest update in this regard. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025: The State Selection Board, Odisha Police, Cuttack has postponed the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination, CPSE-2024. As per media reports, the Organisation has postponed the exam date for the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts which were originally scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, 2025 across the state. However the exact reason behind the postponement of exam has not been disclosed, as per reports the board cited "unforeseen developments" behind the last-minute change for the same.

It is noted that the written exam for CPSE-2024 recruitment drive was scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2025. A total of 933 various posts including Sub Inspectors of Police, Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors are to be filled through the recruiment drive across the state.

What is the Reason Behind OPRB Postponing the SI Exam

The Board has not gave any specific reason behind the postponement of exam.As per reports,  the board cited "unforeseen developments" behind the last-minute change for the same. Earlier the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued an official update regarding the Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 rescheduling due to the Durga Puja Bhasani festival. The board has rescheduled Paper-III to 6th October 2025 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM) to avoid inconvenience.

CPSE-2024 Recruitment Drive

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the 933 various posts including Sub Inspectors of Police, Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors across the state.
The selection process involves several rounds of selection process including written examination, a Physical Standard Test (PST), and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Organization

Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB)

Post Name

Sub Inspector (Unarmed and Armed)

Total Vacancies

933

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

CBRE, PST/PET, Document Verification

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Official Website

odishapolice.gov.in

Candidates who have applied successfully for the posts are advised to be in touch with the official website for the latest update in this regard. The board will soon release the fresh dates for the examination and the same will be communicated well in advance to allow candidates sufficient time to make necessary arrangements for the exam and further rounds of the selection process.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News