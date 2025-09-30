OPRB Odisha Police SI Exam 2025 Postponed: Fresh Exam Dates for Written Test to be Announced Soon

Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025: The State Selection Board, Odisha Police, Cuttack has postponed the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination, CPSE-2024. As per media reports, the Organisation has postponed the exam date for the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts which were originally scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, 2025 across the state. However the exact reason behind the postponement of exam has not been disclosed, as per reports the board cited "unforeseen developments" behind the last-minute change for the same. It is noted that the written exam for CPSE-2024 recruitment drive was scheduled for October 5 and 6, 2025. A total of 933 various posts including Sub Inspectors of Police, Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors are to be filled through the recruiment drive across the state.

What is the Reason Behind OPRB Postponing the SI Exam The Board has not gave any specific reason behind the postponement of exam.As per reports, the board cited "unforeseen developments" behind the last-minute change for the same. Earlier the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has issued an official update regarding the Odisha Police SI Exam Date 2025 rescheduling due to the Durga Puja Bhasani festival. The board has rescheduled Paper-III to 6th October 2025 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM) to avoid inconvenience. CPSE-2024 Recruitment Drive The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for the 933 various posts including Sub Inspectors of Police, Station Officers (Fire Service), and Assistant Jailors across the state.

The selection process involves several rounds of selection process including written examination, a Physical Standard Test (PST), and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET).