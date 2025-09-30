UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

CEED, UCEED 2026 Exam Dates Out, Registration Begins on October 1, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 30, 2025, 13:37 IST

UCEED, CEED 2026 registration and application process to begin on October 1, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the design entrance exams can click on the direct link here to register.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration Schedule
CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration Schedule
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CEED, UCEED 2026 registration window opens on October 1, 2025
  • Design entrance exams to be held on January 18, 2026
  • Last date to apply for UCEED, CEED 2026 is October 31

CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration: The CEED, UCEED 2026 schedules have been announced online. As per the details available on the official website, the online application process for CEED 2026 and UCEED 2026 will begin on October 1, 2025. Candidates preparing to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design and the  Common Entrance Exam for Design can register through the link available on the official website. 

As per the dates issued, the registration and application link for CEED and UCEED 2026 will be live on the official website from tomorrow, October 1. The last date for candidates to register for the entrance examination is October 31, 2025. This year, UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The exams will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates interested in applying for the exams are advised to complete the registration process before the given deadline. 

CEED, UCEED 2026 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the UCEED and CEED 2026 examination below.

Adtivity

CEED 2026

UCEED 2026

Online Registration Start Date

October 1, 2025 12:00 AM

October 1, 2025

Online Registration End Date

(with regular fee)

October 31, 2025 12:00 AM

October 31, 2025

Online Registration End Date

(with Rs. 500 late fee)

November 18, 2025 12:00 AM

November 18, 2025

Examination Date

January 18, 2026, 9 am to 12 noon

January 18, 2026

UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration and Application Process

The link for candidates to register for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance can register through the link on the official website - ceedapp.iitb.ac.in and uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Related Stories

Step 1: Visit the official website for CEED/ UCEED

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the official website

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the registration free

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: Maharashtra 12th Exam Form 2026 Submission Deadline Extended, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News