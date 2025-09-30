Key Points
- CEED, UCEED 2026 registration window opens on October 1, 2025
- Design entrance exams to be held on January 18, 2026
- Last date to apply for UCEED, CEED 2026 is October 31
CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration: The CEED, UCEED 2026 schedules have been announced online. As per the details available on the official website, the online application process for CEED 2026 and UCEED 2026 will begin on October 1, 2025. Candidates preparing to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design and the Common Entrance Exam for Design can register through the link available on the official website.
As per the dates issued, the registration and application link for CEED and UCEED 2026 will be live on the official website from tomorrow, October 1. The last date for candidates to register for the entrance examination is October 31, 2025. This year, UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The exams will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates interested in applying for the exams are advised to complete the registration process before the given deadline.
CEED, UCEED 2026 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for the UCEED and CEED 2026 examination below.
|
Adtivity
|
CEED 2026
|
UCEED 2026
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
October 1, 2025 12:00 AM
|
October 1, 2025
|
Online Registration End Date
(with regular fee)
|
October 31, 2025 12:00 AM
|
October 31, 2025
|
Online Registration End Date
(with Rs. 500 late fee)
|
November 18, 2025 12:00 AM
|
November 18, 2025
|
Examination Date
|
January 18, 2026, 9 am to 12 noon
|
January 18, 2026
UCEED, CEED 2026 Registration and Application Process
The link for candidates to register for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance can register through the link on the official website - ceedapp.iitb.ac.in and uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website for CEED/ UCEED
Step 2: Click on the registration link on the official website
Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the registration free
Step 6: Save and click on submit
