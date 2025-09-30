CEED, UCEED 2026 Registration: The CEED, UCEED 2026 schedules have been announced online. As per the details available on the official website, the online application process for CEED 2026 and UCEED 2026 will begin on October 1, 2025. Candidates preparing to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design and the Common Entrance Exam for Design can register through the link available on the official website.

As per the dates issued, the registration and application link for CEED and UCEED 2026 will be live on the official website from tomorrow, October 1. The last date for candidates to register for the entrance examination is October 31, 2025. This year, UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The exams will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates interested in applying for the exams are advised to complete the registration process before the given deadline.