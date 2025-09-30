Maharashtra 12th Exam Form 2026 Submission Deadline Extended, Check Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra 12th Exam Form Submission 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the deadline for candidates to submit the Maharashtra Board 12th examination form 2026. According to the notification issued, the last date to submit the Maharashtra 12th exam form 2026 is October 20, 2025. The exam forms are required to be submitted through the junior colleges. Using the PEN-ID.

Official Notification - Click Here

The extension in the deadline has been announced by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a relief for the students in flood-hit areas. The minister, while speaking to the media, stated that students and parents in flood-hit areas have requested an extension due to the flood situation. The minister further added that after discussions with the education minister, the deadline was extended as a relief for students. The Maharashtra 12th exam form is to be submitted via junior colleges through the link on the official website - mahahsscboard.in.