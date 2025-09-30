Maharashtra 12th Exam Form 2026 Submission Deadline Extended, Check Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- Maharashtra Deputy CM announces extension in deadline for Class 12 exam form submission
- Last date for submission of the Maharashtra 12th exam form 2026 is October 20
- Junior colleges must submit the exam form at mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra 12th Exam Form Submission 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the deadline for candidates to submit the Maharashtra Board 12th examination form 2026. According to the notification issued, the last date to submit the Maharashtra 12th exam form 2026 is October 20, 2025. The exam forms are required to be submitted through the junior colleges. Using the PEN-ID.
The extension in the deadline has been announced by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a relief for the students in flood-hit areas. The minister, while speaking to the media, stated that students and parents in flood-hit areas have requested an extension due to the flood situation. The minister further added that after discussions with the education minister, the deadline was extended as a relief for students. The Maharashtra 12th exam form is to be submitted via junior colleges through the link on the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra School Holidays
According to reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The government also recently announced school holidays in several districts, including Palghar, Nanded, and Beed districts, following a red alert for heavy rainfall. Holiday has also been announced for Anganwadis Centres, government and private primary and secondary schools, and Zilla Parishad institutions.
