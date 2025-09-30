ICAI CA January 2026 Mock Test Schedule Announced, Check Details at icai.org

ICAI CA January 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be conducting a Mock Test Series for students preparing to appear for the ICAI CA Final Exam in January 2026. ICAI will be conducting the mock tests in two series.

As per the official notification, the Board of Studies will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series – I from November 17, 2025 and Mock Test Papers Series – II from December 4, 2025, for CA Final students appearing in January 2026 Examinations. The Mock Test Paper Series I & Series II will be conducted in physical/virtual mode. Students interested in the physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

ICAI CA Mock Test Series Schedule

The ICAI CA Mock Tests for the January 2026 exams will be held in two series. Check the schedule for Mock Test Series 1 and Mock Test Series 2 here.