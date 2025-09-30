UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
ICAI CA January 2026 Mock Test Schedule Announced, Check Details at icai.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 30, 2025, 09:37 IST

ICAI will be conducting mock tests for the ICAI CA January 2026 final exam candidates. Those appearing for the exams can participate in the two-part mock test series to prepare themselves for the exams. Check details here. 

ICAI CA January 2026 Mock Test Schedule Announced
Key Points

  • ICAI to conduct mock test for CA January 2026 Final exams students
  • Mock tests to be conducted in two parts in November and December 2025
  • ICAI CA January 2026 Mock Test question papers will be available at boslive.icai.org

ICAI CA January 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be conducting a Mock Test Series for students preparing to appear for the ICAI CA Final Exam in January 2026. ICAI will be conducting the mock tests in two series. 

As per the official notification, the Board of Studies will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series – I from November 17,  2025 and Mock Test Papers Series – II from December 4, 2025, for CA Final students appearing in January 2026 Examinations. The Mock Test Paper Series I & Series II will be conducted in physical/virtual mode. Students interested in the physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

ICAI CA Mock Test Series Schedule

The ICAI CA Mock Tests for the January 2026 exams will be held in two series. Check the schedule for Mock Test Series 1 and Mock Test Series 2 here. 

ICAI CA Mock Test Series 1 Schedule

Date

Name of the Paper

Time

November 17, 2025

Paper-1: Financial Reporting

2 PM – 5 PM

November 19, 2025

Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management

2 PM – 5 PM

November 21, 2025

Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

2 PM – 5 PM

November 24, 2025

Paper-4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

2 PM – 5 PM

November 26, 2025

Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws

2 PM – 5 PM

November 28, 2025

Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

2 PM – 5 PM

ICAI CA Mock Test Series 2 Schedule

Check the schedule for the second series of mock tests here

Date

Name of the Paper

Time

December 4, 2025

Paper-1: Financial Reporting

2 PM – 5 PM

December 6, 2025

Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management

2 PM – 5 PM

December 8, 2025

Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

2 PM – 5 PM

December 10, 2025

Paper-4: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

2 PM – 5 PM

December 12, 2025

Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws

2 PM – 5 PM

December 15, 2025

Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

2 PM – 5 PM

ICAI CA Mock Test January 2026 - Official Website

As per the details provided in the official notification, candidates can download the  Question/Answer through the Login at the BOS Knowledge Portal - boslive.icai.org or login through the ICAI BOS App (Android/iOS). The link for registration is active in the Student Activities Portal - bosactivities.icai.org.

ICAI CA Mock Test January 2026 Details 

As per the official notification, the question papers for each subject will be available on the BoS Knowledge portal as per the given schedule. Students are advised to download and attempt these papers within the stipulated time. The answer key for the mock test will be uploaded within 48 hours of the date and time of the mock test for each paper. Candidates can review the answers with the answer key and self-assess their performance. 

Also Read: JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Advisory Regarding Documents for Applications, Check Details Here

 

