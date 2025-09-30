JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Advisory Regarding Documents for Applications, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for aspirants interested in applying for the JEE Main 2026 exams. According to the notification issued, the NTA has asked aspirants to ensure that all required documents are updated in advance before the JEE Main 2026 application process commences. This is to ensure that there are no discrepancies or grievances later on which cause the rejection of applications.

JEE Main 2026 Notification - Click Here

Candidates are required to keep all relevant documents ready for the JEE Main 2026 application process. The following documents must be ready before candidates begin the JEE Main 2026 application process

Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with the correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.