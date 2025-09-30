UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Advisory Regarding Documents for Applications, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 30, 2025, 09:11 IST

The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for aspirants interested in appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams. Candidates preparing to appear for the engineering entrance exam must keep all necessary documents updated and ready before applications. Check latest updates here.

JEE Main 2026 NTA Issues Important Notification
Key Points

  • JEE Main aspirants must update all required documents before registration
  • JEE Main 2026 notification for Session 1 is expected in October 2025
  • Exams to be held in two sessions in January and April 2026

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for aspirants interested in applying for the JEE Main 2026 exams. According to the notification issued, the NTA has asked aspirants to ensure that all required documents are updated in advance before the JEE Main 2026 application process commences. This is to ensure that there are no discrepancies or grievances later on which cause the rejection of applications.

JEE Main 2026 Notification - Click Here

Candidates are required to keep all relevant documents ready for the JEE Main 2026 application process. The following documents must be ready before candidates begin the JEE Main 2026 application process

Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with the correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name. 

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required. 

Category Certificate - category certificate of (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.

JEE Main 2026 Latest Updates

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions as in previous years. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams will be held tentatively in January 2026, while the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams will be held in April 2026. Candidates will be notified of the confirmed schedule for JEE Main exams shortly. According to the information provided, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 applications will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in in October 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking this space for the latest updates.

Latest Education News