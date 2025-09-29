Dussehra School Holidays: Schools and Colleges Across India to close on THESE Days This Week

News

Dussehra School Holidays 2025: The festival of Dussehra, Vijayadashmi, Puja or Dasara is round the corner and it calls for holidays for school and college students. The festival is celebrated across India in multiple traditions and rituals. Students can find the holidays for their state on the occasion of Dussehra. Schools nationwide have declared holidays for Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. Holiday durations vary by state, aligning with local traditions and official calendars, with some extending to the first week of October 2025. This year, the festival of Dussehra and national holiday Gandhi Jayanti both fall on October 2, 2025. Dussehra Holidays Many schools across multiple states and regions in India will be celebrating Dussehra throughout the week, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. In certain states, the holidays have already begun, and the rest will sanction the school holidays later.

West Bengal School Holidays Due to heavy rain and flooding, West Bengal schools closed on September 24 and 25, starting their Durga Puja holidays earlier than the official September 26 to October 7 period. Classes are expected to start after October 6, 2025. Delhi School Holidays Delhi schools will observe an autumn break starting from September 29 to October 1. Since both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on October 2, schools will resume on October 3. Parents of students are advised to follow up with their respective schools for clear intimation. Maharashtra School Holidays Following the IMD's heavy rain forecast, schools in Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, and Pune are closed on September 29, 2025. Residents are advised to stay indoors keeping their safety in mind. Telangana School Holidays