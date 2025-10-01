UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
UCEED 2026 Registrations Commence, Apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2025; Get Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 1, 2025, 11:26 IST

UCEED 2026: IIT Bombay to start UCEED 2026 registration today, October 1, 2025, at 5 PM on uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held for admissions to the BDes program. CEED 2026 applications also begin today on a separate website.

UCEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
Key Points

  • UCEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
  • Candidates will need to register on the official website at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in.
  • The exam is held for undergraduate design programmes across IITs.

UCEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will start the registration portal for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 today, October 1, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the BDes programme exam at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2026 applications will also start today on a different website. 

UCEED 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of UCEED 2026 exam:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UCEED 2025 Registration 

Exam name 

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

Stream 

Design 

Programmes 

Bachelors of Design (BDes)

Registration date 

October 1, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam shift 

9 AM - 12 PM

Participating institutions 

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)

DIRECT LINK - UCEED 2026 Registration Window

UCEED 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following important dates related to the UCEED 2026 exam.

Event

Date and Time

Online Registration Start Date

October 01, 2025 at 5 PM

Online Registration End Date (with regular fee)

October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 late fee)

November 07, 2025 at 5 PM

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

How to apply for UCEED 2026

Candidates will need to follow the given steps to apply for UCEED 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, create a new account with personal details
  3. Fill in the application form provisioning educational, personal, and contact details
  4. Upload the required documents 
  5. Pay the online application fee
  6. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

