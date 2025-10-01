UCEED 2026 Registrations Commence, Apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2025; Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- UCEED 2026 Registrations will begin on October 1, 2025 at 5 PM.
- Candidates will need to register on the official website at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in.
- The exam is held for undergraduate design programmes across IITs.
UCEED 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will start the registration portal for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 today, October 1, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the BDes programme exam at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2026 applications will also start today on a different website.
UCEED 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of UCEED 2026 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UCEED 2025 Registration
|
Exam name
|
Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uceedapp.iitb.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Design
|
Programmes
|
Bachelors of Design (BDes)
|
Registration date
|
October 1, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Exam shift
|
9 AM - 12 PM
|
Participating institutions
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)
UCEED 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following important dates related to the UCEED 2026 exam.
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
October 01, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Online Registration End Date (with regular fee)
|
October 31, 2025 at 11:55 PM
|
Online Registration End Date (with Rs. 500 late fee)
|
November 07, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
How to apply for UCEED 2026
Candidates will need to follow the given steps to apply for UCEED 2026:
- Visit the official website at uceedapp.iitb.ac.in
- On the homepage, create a new account with personal details
- Fill in the application form provisioning educational, personal, and contact details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
