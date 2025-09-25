CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Soon at licindia.com - Steps to Download Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Sep 25, 2025, 15:38 IST

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will be released shortly by the Life Insurance Corporation of India on its official website. The written exam for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) is scheduled to be held on October 03, 2025 across the country. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) and there will be no negative marking in the examCheck steps to download the hall ticket and other details. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Where and how to download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 when released?
  • LIC AAO Hall Ticket 2025: Check the official website to download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025, once released?
  • LIC AAO Hall Ticket 2025: Check details of number of posts, exam pattern and qualifying marks for AAO posts.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to release the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO). The written exam for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) is scheduled to be held on October 03, 2025 across the country. The objective type exam consists of three sections and candidates will have to qualify in the exam to appear for the next round. You can download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 after using your login credentials to the link at the official website of LIC-licindia.com.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 760 vacancies are to be filled. Out of total 760 posts,  410 are for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist and 350 for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) posts.  

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Documents to carry 

LIC will release the hall ticket on its official website and candidates will have to carry the valid call letter for the respective date and session of examination with a photograph affixed on it. You will have to carry the following documents with the Hall ticket at your exam venue-

  •  Photo Identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter / application form 

  •  Photo copy of photo identity proof

How To Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the LIC Careers section on the official IBPS website ibpsonline.ibps.in or licindia.in.
Step 2: Enter your registration number, password, and security code in the login window.
Step 3: Click on the link “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist) – 2025”.
Step 4: Now select the “AAO Admit Card 2025” option.
Step 5: Your LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Live Exam Pattern

The LIC will conduct the Preliminary Examination on October 03, 2025 across the country. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) and there will be no negative marking in the exam. Below are the details of the exam pattern and marks allotment. 

Description  Details 
Number of Questions 100
Maximum Marks 70
Medium of Exam English & Hindi 
Duration 1 hour


 


LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Sep 25, 2025, 15:38 IST

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Live: Check the essentials documents to carry

    Candidates will have to carry the valid call letter for the respective date and session of examination with a photograph affixed on it. You will have to carry the following documents with the Hall ticket at your exam venue-

    • Photo Identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter / application form and
    • Photo copy of photo identity proof
  • Sep 25, 2025, 15:29 IST

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Live: Check the details of the exam pattern

    The LIC will conduct the Preliminary Examination on October 03, 2025 across the country. The exam will be conducted in in online mode.

    • Number of Questions-100
    • Maximum Marks -70
    • Medium of Exam English & Hindi
    • Duration -1 hour
  • Sep 25, 2025, 14:15 IST

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Know details about the three sections in the Prelims exam?

    The prelims exam scheduled on October 03, 2025 will consists of three sections including-

    • Reasoning Ability
    • Quantitative Aptitude and
    • English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension

  • Sep 25, 2025, 13:55 IST

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Know details about the Prelims exam for AAO posts.

    The LIC will conduct the Preliminary Examination on October 03, 2025 which will be conducted in online mode. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) and there will be no negative marking in the exam. 


  • Sep 25, 2025, 13:39 IST

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Check the official website to download the hall ticket?

    LIC will release the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 shortly on its official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website of LIC-www.licindia.in careers.

  • Sep 25, 2025, 13:34 IST

    LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Where to download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 when released?

    Once released, candidates will be able to download their LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials including user id and password at the official website of LIC- licindia.com.


