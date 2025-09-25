LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Exam Hall Ticket Releasing Soon at licindia.com - Steps to Download Here

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to release the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO). The written exam for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) is scheduled to be held on October 03, 2025 across the country. The objective type exam consists of three sections and candidates will have to qualify in the exam to appear for the next round. You can download the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 after using your login credentials to the link at the official website of LIC-licindia.com.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 760 vacancies are to be filled. Out of total 760 posts, 410 are for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist and 350 for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) posts.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Documents to carry

LIC will release the hall ticket on its official website and candidates will have to carry the valid call letter for the respective date and session of examination with a photograph affixed on it. You will have to carry the following documents with the Hall ticket at your exam venue-

Photo Identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter / application form

Photo copy of photo identity proof

How To Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the LIC Careers section on the official IBPS website ibpsonline.ibps.in or licindia.in.

Step 2: Enter your registration number, password, and security code in the login window.

Step 3: Click on the link “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist) – 2025”.

Step 4: Now select the “AAO Admit Card 2025” option.

Step 5: Your LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Live Exam Pattern

The LIC will conduct the Preliminary Examination on October 03, 2025 across the country. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) and there will be no negative marking in the exam. Below are the details of the exam pattern and marks allotment.

Description Details Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 70 Medium of Exam English & Hindi Duration 1 hour



