RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Released: Download Zone-Wise Scorecard and Merit List PDF - Link Here

RRB ALP Result 2025:The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the CBAT results and cutoff for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025 on its regional RRBs website. The list of selected candidates can be found on the official website. Successful candidates will now be called for Document Verification (DV). The result PDF is available on the zone-wise websites including Mumbai Zone Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates appeared in the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) conducted on July 15 & August 31, 2025 can see the result by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs. You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link on the regional website of RRBs.

RRB ALP Result 2025 Released: Download RRB ALP CBAT The list of selected candidates for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) has been released by the concerned RRBs on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for 18799 posts can get the detailed pdf on the respective RRBs official website. To check the result pdf, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link on the regional website of RRBs. Successful candidates will now be called for Document Verification (DV). The result PDF is available on the zone-wise websites. RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 PDF Download - Zone Wise The result pdf for the computer-based test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) are available on the regional website including Mumbai Zone Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram. You can download the same after clicking the link-

Details Information Exam Name RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Total Vacancies 18799 Candidates Appeared 48,000+ Result Release Date 1 October 2025 Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, Medical Test Details Mentioned on the ALP CBAT Result 2025 ALP CBAT Result 2025 released on the official website of all regional RRBs on October 01, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard will carry the following details: Registration Number

Name of Candidate

Category (General / SC / ST / OBC / EWS)

Name of Examination (CBAT)

Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) Number

Date(s) of CBAT / Re-Exam (if any)

Scores in each of the 5 test batteries (Memory Test, Ability to Follow Directions, Depth Perception, Concentration, Perceptual Speed)

T-Scores (for each battery)

Composite T-Score

Qualifying cutoff in each battery (e.g. T-Score 42)

What After RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025 Candidates qualified in the written exam will have to apper in document verification round. Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed in ascending order and not in merit wise have been provisionally shortlisted and will be called for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination. Candidates should note that after completion of DV, they will have to apper for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of DV. How to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025? Candidates can follow the given steps to download the result from the official website: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Step 2: Now, click on 'CEN -01/2025 Result of 1st Stage CBT FOR Assistant Loco Pilots'

Step 3: Enter your registration details

Step 4: Download RRB ALP Scorecard.

RRB ALP CBAT Cut Off Marks 2025 Along with the RRB ALP CBAT Result, the Railway Recruitment Board has uploaded the ALP CBAT Cut Off Marks 2025 with merit list, and scorecard. All those candidates who appeared in the ALP posts exam can check the category wise cut off marks which are basically the minimum qualifying scores that candidates are required to achieve for the next round of the selection process. As per the selection process, candidates who appeared in the exam are required to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test battery. You should note that the mark is irrespective of your category. Candidates can check the region-wise RRB ALP CBAT Cut Off Marks given here- RRB Zone UR SC ST OBC EWS EXSM Ajmer NWR 80.11 74.65 70.35 77.58 68.55 55.31 Ahmedabad WR 79.97 73.67 68.90 77.78 71.48 74.54 Bilaspur CR 78.87 76.01 64.34 77.60 75.28 -- SECR 76.37 68.20 55.58 73.79 68.80 61.92 Chandigarh NR 78 73.11 39.57 74.16 66.81 -- Chennai SR 77.38 69.09 49.02 74.70 56.05 -- Gorakhpur NER 78.64 68.78 40.24 76.04 70.57 -- Jammu-Srinagar NR 75.28 69.68 51.27 70.29 54.00 -- Kolkata ER 82.31 77.34 68.60 79.49 74.82 54.88 SER 81.47 76.67 66.17 79.03 73.71 -- Patna ECR 81.58 70.78 65.51 79.55 78.45 -- Ranchi SER 73.37 65.50 57.35 70.84 58.67 -- Siliguri NFR 74.22 66.31 54.86 71.07 66.31