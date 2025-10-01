RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Released: Download Zone-Wise Scorecard and Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 1, 2025, 13:43 IST

RRB ALP Result 2025:The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the CBAT results and cutoff for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025 on its regional RRBs website. The list of selected candidates can be found on the official website. Successful candidates will now be called for Document Verification (DV). The result PDF is available on the zone-wise websites including Mumbai Zone Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.

Candidates appeared in the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) conducted on July 15 & August 31, 2025 can see the result by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs. You will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link on the regional website of RRBs.

The list of selected candidates for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) has been released by the concerned RRBs on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for 18799 posts can get the detailed pdf on the respective RRBs official website. To check the result pdf, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link on the regional website of RRBs. Successful candidates will now be called for Document Verification (DV). The result PDF is available on the zone-wise websites.

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 PDF Download - Zone Wise

The result pdf for the computer-based test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)  are available on the regional website including Mumbai Zone Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram. You can download the same after clicking the link-

RRB Siliguri Download PDF
RRB Malda  Download PDF
RRB Chennai Download PDF
RRB Bilaspur  Download PDF
RRB Thiruvanthapuram Download PDF
RRB Gorakhpur  Download PDF
RRB Kolkata Download PDF
RRB Ajmer Download PDF
RRB Patna  Download PDF
RRB Ahmedabad  Download PDF
RRB Bengaluru  Download PDF
RRB Prayagraj  Download PDF
RRB Bhubaneswar  Download PDF
RRB Jammu  Download PDF
RRB Bhopal  Download PDF
RRB Chandigarh  Download PDF
RRB Ranchi  Download PDF
RRB Guwahati   Download PDF
RRB Muzzafapur   Download PDF

RRB ALP 2025 Overview

Below are the details of the recruitment drive for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025. A total of 18799 are to be filled through the recritment drive. Check the table below for the details of the ALP Recruitment drive 2025-

DetailsInformation
Exam Name RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) 2025
Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Total Vacancies 18799
Candidates Appeared 48,000+
Result Release Date 1 October 2025
Official Website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification, Medical Test

 

Details Mentioned on the ALP CBAT Result 2025

ALP CBAT Result 2025 released on the official website of all regional RRBs on October 01, 2025. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Registration Number
  • Name of Candidate
  • Category (General / SC / ST / OBC / EWS)
  • Name of Examination (CBAT)
  • Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) Number
  • Date(s) of CBAT / Re-Exam (if any)
  • Scores in each of the 5 test batteries (Memory Test, Ability to Follow Directions, Depth Perception, Concentration, Perceptual Speed)
  • T-Scores (for each battery)
  • Composite T-Score
  • Qualifying cutoff in each battery (e.g. T-Score 42)

What After RRB ALP CBAT Exam 2025

Candidates qualified in the written exam will have to apper in document verification round. Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed in ascending order and not in merit wise have been provisionally shortlisted and will be called for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination.

Candidates should note that after completion of DV, they will have to apper for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of DV.

How to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the result from the official website:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.
  • Step 2: Now, click on 'CEN -01/2025 Result of 1st Stage CBT FOR Assistant Loco Pilots'
  • Step 3: Enter your registration details
  • Step 4: Download RRB ALP Scorecard.

RRB ALP CBAT Cut Off Marks 2025

Along with the RRB ALP CBAT Result, the Railway Recruitment Board has uploaded the ALP CBAT Cut Off Marks 2025 with merit list, and scorecard. All those candidates who appeared in the ALP posts exam can check the category wise cut off marks which are basically the minimum qualifying scores that candidates are required to achieve for the next round of the selection process. As per the selection process, candidates who appeared in the exam are required to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test battery. You should note that the mark is irrespective of your category. Candidates can check the region-wise RRB ALP CBAT Cut Off Marks given here-

RRB Zone UR SC ST OBC EWS EXSM
Ajmer NWR 80.11 74.65 70.35 77.58 68.55 55.31
Ahmedabad WR 79.97 73.67 68.90 77.78 71.48 74.54
Bilaspur CR 78.87 76.01 64.34 77.60 75.28 --
SECR 76.37 68.20 55.58 73.79 68.80 61.92
Chandigarh NR 78 73.11 39.57 74.16 66.81 --
Chennai SR 77.38 69.09 49.02 74.70 56.05 --
Gorakhpur NER 78.64 68.78 40.24 76.04 70.57 --
Jammu-Srinagar NR 75.28 69.68 51.27 70.29 54.00 --
Kolkata ER 82.31 77.34 68.60 79.49 74.82 54.88
SER 81.47 76.67 66.17 79.03 73.71 --
Patna ECR 81.58 70.78 65.51 79.55 78.45 --
Ranchi SER 73.37 65.50 57.35 70.84 58.67 --
Siliguri NFR 74.22 66.31 54.86 71.07 66.31


RRB ALP Result 2025 - CBAT Scorecard

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB ALP CBAT Scorecard 2025 on 1st October 2025 on the regional website. The score  card can be downloaded from the  official websitewww.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in>Directorates>Psycho- Technical. The score card contains the Test Battery-wise T-Scores, Composite T-Score, and the score out of 30 marks, which carries a 30% weightage in the final merit calculation. To download the ALP Psycho Test scorecard, candidates will have to use their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link.

 

