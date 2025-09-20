School Holidays in October 2025 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

October 2025 brings several school holidays across India, marked by regional festivals, national observances, and state government mandates. As the monsoon begins to recede in many parts of the country, schools are preparing for a mix of single-day celebrations and multi-day festival breaks. Parents, students, and educators should keep in mind that holiday dates often vary from state to state, and local school authorities may issue specific circulars to confirm exact closures.
This is a tentative list of October 2025 holidays. Public holidays and widely celebrated festivals are included in this; additional days may be included for regional celebrations or for practical reasons in state and district calendars.
Key Holidays in October 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
October 2
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 10
|
Friday
|
Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
|
October 13
|
Monday
|
Puja Holiday (in states celebrating Durga Puja)
|
October 15
|
Wednesday
|
Muharram / Ashura
|
October 22
|
Wednesday
|
Diwali (some schools may give preceding days off)
|
October 24-25
|
Friday-Saturday
|
Local fairs / State Festival Holidays (depends on state)
Important Note for Students and Parents
-
Students and parents are advised to check the official academic calendar issued by their respective schools, as holiday schedules may differ from one state or institution to another.
-
Some schools may declare additional holidays for regional festivals or adjust breaks around major celebrations like Durga Puja and Diwali. Parents should also stay updated through school circulars, notices, and local government announcements to avoid any confusion regarding closures.
Although the key national and regional observances on this list are expected to have an impact on school schedules in October 2025, actual closures may differ greatly by state, district, and even school. For accurate holiday dates, we advise parents and students to check their school's official academic calendar or get in touch with the administration. Planning study, vacation, and family time will be easier if you are knowledgeable.
