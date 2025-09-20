RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Holidays in October 2025 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 20, 2025, 19:35 IST

October 2025 brings school holidays nationwide, with dates varying by state and local customs. Check official school calendars for accurate information. The schedule includes single-day and long-weekend breaks for rest, family, or educational activities.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

October 2025 brings several school holidays across India, marked by regional festivals, national observances, and state government mandates. As the monsoon begins to recede in many parts of the country, schools are preparing for a mix of single-day celebrations and multi-day festival breaks. Parents, students, and educators should keep in mind that holiday dates often vary from state to state, and local school authorities may issue specific circulars to confirm exact closures.

This is a tentative list of October 2025 holidays. Public holidays and widely celebrated festivals are included in this; additional days may be included for regional celebrations or for practical reasons in state and district calendars.

Key Holidays in October 2025

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

October 2

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti

October 10

Friday

Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

October 13

Monday

Puja Holiday (in states celebrating Durga Puja)

October 15

Wednesday

Muharram / Ashura

October 22

Wednesday

Diwali (some schools may give preceding days off)

October 24-25

Friday-Saturday

Local fairs / State Festival Holidays (depends on state)

Important Note for Students and Parents

  • Students and parents are advised to check the official academic calendar issued by their respective schools, as holiday schedules may differ from one state or institution to another. 

  • Some schools may declare additional holidays for regional festivals or adjust breaks around major celebrations like Durga Puja and Diwali. Parents should also stay updated through school circulars, notices, and local government announcements to avoid any confusion regarding closures.

Although the key national and regional observances on this list are expected to have an impact on school schedules in October 2025, actual closures may differ greatly by state, district, and even school. For accurate holiday dates, we advise parents and students to check their school's official academic calendar or get in touch with the administration. Planning study, vacation, and family time will be easier if you are knowledgeable.

Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News