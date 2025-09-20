School Holidays in October 2025 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

October 2025 brings several school holidays across India, marked by regional festivals, national observances, and state government mandates. As the monsoon begins to recede in many parts of the country, schools are preparing for a mix of single-day celebrations and multi-day festival breaks. Parents, students, and educators should keep in mind that holiday dates often vary from state to state, and local school authorities may issue specific circulars to confirm exact closures.

This is a tentative list of October 2025 holidays. Public holidays and widely celebrated festivals are included in this; additional days may be included for regional celebrations or for practical reasons in state and district calendars.

Key Holidays in October 2025