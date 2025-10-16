Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Telangana: 3 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Complete Vacation Schedule

Diwali School Holidays 2025 Telangana: Schools and colleges in Telangana are expected to be closed on October 20, 2025, for Diwali. Additionally, some institutions and companies might offer a day off on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi. With October 19 being a Sunday, students and employees could enjoy a three-day festive break. Telangana students might also get an extra holiday on October 21, 2025, after Diwali, though this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Diwali, a significant Hindu festival, commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, following his victory over the evil Lord Ravana and the rescue of Goddess Sita. It symbolizes the triumph of Dharma over Adharma.

Telangana School Holiday List 2025

Refer to the table below to check the upcoming school holidays in the state: