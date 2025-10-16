Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Telangana: 3 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Complete Vacation Schedule

Assam TET Result 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Oct 16, 2025, 12:13 IST

Telangana schools and colleges are expected to have a three-day Diwali break from October 18-20, 2025, with potential for an additional holiday on October 21. This celebrates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and the triumph of good over evil.

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Telangana: 3 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Vacation Schedule

Diwali School Holidays 2025 Telangana: Schools and colleges in Telangana are expected to be closed on October 20, 2025, for Diwali. Additionally, some institutions and companies might offer a day off on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi. With October 19 being a Sunday, students and employees could enjoy a three-day festive break. Telangana students might also get an extra holiday on October 21, 2025, after Diwali, though this is yet to be officially confirmed. 

Diwali, a significant Hindu festival, commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, following his victory over the evil Lord Ravana and the rescue of Goddess Sita. It symbolizes the triumph of Dharma over Adharma.

Telangana School Holiday List 2025

Refer to the table below to check the upcoming school holidays in the state:

S. No.

Event / Festival

Day

Date

1

Dhanteras

Saturday

October 18, 2025

2

Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali)

Sunday

October 19, 2025

3

Diwali (Main Holiday)

Monday

October 20, 2025

4

Govardhan Puja

Wednesday

October 22, 2025

5

Bhai Dooj

Thursday

October 23, 2025

Here's a look at some of the major states with long Diwali breaks:

  • Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed for a 5-day consecutive break, from October 20 to October 23, encompassing Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

  • Delhi: Holiday dates around Diwali include October 19, 20, 22, 23, and 28, totaling 5 days.

  • Rajasthan: Schools will observe a 12-day holiday, including Diwali, from October 13 to October 24.

  • Bihar: Students will have a holiday from October 18 to October 29, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

  • Karnataka: While not specifically a Diwali break, a 10-day holiday from October 8 to 18 coincides with the festival, providing students with additional time off.

Students and staff in Telangana are set to enjoy a significant Diwali break in 2025, with several days off encompassing the main festival and surrounding observances. While the core holiday for Diwali is confirmed for October 20, the potential for an extended break from October 18 to October 21, including Dhanteras, Sunday, and an unconfirmed post-Diwali day, creates an opportunity for a prolonged celebration. This festive period allows everyone to participate in the joyous traditions of Diwali, a festival that spiritually signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends.
