Diwali School Holidays 2025 in UP: School Closed for Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja on these Dates

Diwali School Holidays 2025 UP: Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in Uttar Pradesh, and the Diwali school holidays 2025 give students a great chance to celebrate with their family and friends. These holidays fall on special festive days like Naraka Chaturdasi, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Duj, allowing children enough time to enjoy the celebrations safely.
Besides having fun, this time is perfect for learning about safety while using fireworks, staying clean and healthy, and caring for the environment. Parents can also use this holiday to spend quality time with their children, teach them about helping others, and take part in charity activities. By celebrating carefully and balancing fun with safety and learning, students can enjoy a happy and safe Diwali break.
Diwali School Holidays List 2025 UP
Uttar Pradesh schools will observe holidays during the festive season of Diwali in 2025, allowing students to celebrate safely with their families. These holidays are planned around major festivals like Naraka Chaturdasi, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Duj. The schedule ensures students get ample time to enjoy the festivities while staying safe. Check the table below for the complete list of Diwali school holidays in UP 2025.
|
Festival
|
Date
|
Day
|
Number of Holidays
|
Naraka Chaturdasi (Diwali)
|
20.10.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
Govardhan Puja
|
22.10.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
Bhai Duj
|
23.10.2025
|
Thursday
|
1
How Students Can Enjoy Diwali School Holidays 2025 Safely?
Students eagerly await Diwali school holidays as a time to relax, have fun, and celebrate the festival with joy. With proper planning and safety measures, they can make the most of this festive break while staying healthy and responsible.
-
Celebrate with Family: Spend quality time with family members, participate in rituals, and enjoy festive meals together. This strengthens bonds and creates lasting memories.
-
Follow Safety Measures with Fireworks: If using fireworks, ensure adult supervision, wear protective gear, and maintain a safe distance. Avoid overcrowded areas to prevent accidents.
-
Plan Outdoor Activities Carefully: Enjoy safe outdoor games or short trips but avoid risky adventures. Always carry essentials like water, first-aid, and protective gear.
-
Balance Fun with Study: Allocate a small portion of time each day for light revision or reading. This helps students stay academically prepared while enjoying the holidays.
-
Be Environmentally Conscious: Minimise pollution by avoiding bursting crackers excessively. Participate in eco-friendly celebrations like planting trees or using diyas instead of firecrackers.
-
Digital Entertainment in Moderation: Watching movies, playing online games, or using social media can be fun, but limit screen time to avoid eye strain and fatigue.
-
Help in Community Activities: Engage in helping elders, charity work, or volunteering in local Diwali events. It fosters a sense of responsibility and social awareness.
