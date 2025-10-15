Diwali School Holidays 2025 in UP: School Closed for Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja on these Dates

Diwali School Holidays 2025 UP: Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in Uttar Pradesh, and the Diwali school holidays 2025 give students a great chance to celebrate with their family and friends. These holidays fall on special festive days like Naraka Chaturdasi, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Duj, allowing children enough time to enjoy the celebrations safely. Besides having fun, this time is perfect for learning about safety while using fireworks, staying clean and healthy, and caring for the environment. Parents can also use this holiday to spend quality time with their children, teach them about helping others, and take part in charity activities. By celebrating carefully and balancing fun with safety and learning, students can enjoy a happy and safe Diwali break.

Uttar Pradesh schools will observe holidays during the festive season of Diwali in 2025, allowing students to celebrate safely with their families. These holidays are planned around major festivals like Naraka Chaturdasi, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Duj. The schedule ensures students get ample time to enjoy the festivities while staying safe. Check the table below for the complete list of Diwali school holidays in UP 2025.

Festival Date Day Number of Holidays Naraka Chaturdasi (Diwali) 20.10.2025 Monday 1 Govardhan Puja 22.10.2025 Wednesday 1 Bhai Duj 23.10.2025 Thursday 1

How Students Can Enjoy Diwali School Holidays 2025 Safely?

Students eagerly await Diwali school holidays as a time to relax, have fun, and celebrate the festival with joy. With proper planning and safety measures, they can make the most of this festive break while staying healthy and responsible.