Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
Focus
Quick Links

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Manager And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

By Manish Kumar
Dec 1, 2025, 12:48 IST

NGEL Recruitment 2025: The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has invited online applications for Specialist and Manager posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NGEL Recruitment 2025: The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has invited online applications for Specialist and Manager posts in different disciplines. A total of 18 positions are to be filled thorough the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence from December 02, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 23, 2025.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the NGEL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Starting of online application:  December 02, 2025
Last date of application:  December 23, 2025

NGEL Recruitment 2025 Vacancies/Eligibility 

A total of 18 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Specialist and Manager posts. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below

Name of the Post Vacancies Age Limit (Upper) Minimum Experience
Specialist-Wind Resource Assessment (WRA) 01 45 Years 10 Years
Specialist I - Battery Energy Storage 01 45 Years 10 Years
Specialist-Ammonia 01 45 Years 10 Years
Specialist I - Hydrogen 01 45 Years 10 Years

Manager-Finance 

 05  40 Years  10 Years
Specialist III - Battery Energy Storage 01 40 Years 05 Years

Specialist III-Legal

 01 40 Years  05 Years

NGEL 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
NGEL 2025 Download PDF

How To Apply for the NGEL 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ngel.in/career
Step 2: Click on the link NGEL recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News