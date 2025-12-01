NGEL Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Manager And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NGEL Recruitment 2025: The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has invited online applications for Specialist and Manager posts in different disciplines. A total of 18 positions are to be filled thorough the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence from December 02, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 23, 2025.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the NGEL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

NGEL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-