NGEL Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Manager And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

NGEL Recruitment 2025: The NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has invited online applications for Specialist and Manager posts in different disciplines. A total of 18 positions are to be filled thorough the recruitment drive. The online application process will commence from December 02, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 23, 2025.
In this article candidates will get the complete details about the NGEL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
NGEL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
|Starting of online application:
|December 02, 2025
|Last date of application:
|December 23, 2025
NGEL Recruitment 2025 Vacancies/Eligibility
A total of 18 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Specialist and Manager posts. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|Age Limit (Upper)
|Minimum Experience
|Specialist-Wind Resource Assessment (WRA)
|01
|45 Years
|10 Years
|Specialist I - Battery Energy Storage
|01
|45 Years
|10 Years
|Specialist-Ammonia
|01
|45 Years
|10 Years
|Specialist I - Hydrogen
|01
|45 Years
|10 Years
Manager-Finance
|05
|40 Years
|10 Years
|Specialist III - Battery Energy Storage
|01
|40 Years
|05 Years
Specialist III-Legal
|01
|40 Years
|05 Years
NGEL 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
NGEL 2025 Download PDF
How To Apply for the NGEL 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.ngel.in/career
Step 2: Click on the link NGEL recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
