Delhi School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Delhi School Holidays in December 2025: As the year draws to a close, Delhi schools enter a critical period defined by rapidly cooling temperatures and intense academic assessments. Unlike the festival-heavy months of September and October, December 2025 has very few scheduled holidays. The entire month serves as a crucial window for teachers to complete the syllabus and for students to undergo Pre-Board exams in preparation for the final board exams in early 2026. According to the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) Academic Calendar for the 2025-26 session, the primary focus is maintaining a strict academic schedule. While there is public anticipation for the Christmas and New Year breaks, the official holiday structure is very precise. Students, parents, and teachers must rely on the DoE's calendar and specific school notifications for accurate dates, as any last-minute adjustments due to weather or pollution are announced locally.

Delhi School Holidays in December 2025 Here is the breakdown of the scheduled holidays and important academic periods for government and recognized private schools in Delhi-NCR: Confirmed School Holidays Date Day Event / Holiday Status Notes December 24 Wednesday Christmas Eve This is typically a Restricted Holiday or a working day. Most schools remain open but may close early. December 25 Thursday Christmas Day This is a Gazetted Holiday and will be observed as a day off by all schools across Delhi. Crucial Academic Period (No Holiday) December is a period of high academic activity, and students should not expect holidays outside of the scheduled ones: Pre-Board Examinations: For Classes 10 and 12, Pre-Board Exams are officially scheduled to be conducted during the second half of December (typically December 15 to December 31). This period is crucial for final board preparation.

Hybrid Learning: Due to persistent Air Quality Index (AQI) concerns, the Delhi Directorate of Education may mandate a continuation of the Hybrid Learning Model for junior classes (up to Class 5) throughout the month. Parents must watch for official circulars regarding school hours and outdoor activity suspensions.

Parent Advisory Parents and students must ignore rumors regarding pollution or weather holidays. The only reliable sources for real-time school closures are: DoE Official Circulars: Issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi. Specific School Notifications: Alerts sent via SMS or official mobile apps. December 2025 in Delhi schools is primarily an academic sprint, not a holiday month. While the single confirmed day off is Christmas Day (December 25), the true break for students is the extended Winter Vacation scheduled to commence towards the end of the month. The major focus remains on the Pre-Board Exams for senior students and continuous syllabus completion for all others. Parents and students are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the DoE's official Academic Calendar and school communications, especially concerning any sudden weather or pollution-related adjustments, to ensure academic continuity during this critical year-end period.