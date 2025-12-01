UCIL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 107 Posts, Official Website link; Steps to Apply Online

UCIL Recruitment 2025: UCIL has released the advertisement vide Advt. No. UCIL-07/2025 inviting applications from the eligible candidates for 107 vacancies across multiple technical/mining-related posts including Mining Mate-C, Winding Engine Driver-B, and Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official UCIL recruitment portal from 01 December 2025 to 31 December 2025. This recruitment presents a significant opportunity for candidates with required trade certificates or experience to join a central public-sector enterprise.

UCIL 2025 Recruitment Highlights

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) with a special standing at the forefront of the Nuclear Power cycle. Fulfilling the requirement of uranium for the Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors. UCIL plays a very significant role in the nuclear power generation of the country. Check the highlights about UCIL; Recruitment 2025.