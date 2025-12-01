UCIL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 107 Posts, Official Website link; Steps to Apply Online

UCIL Recruitment 2025: UCIL has released the advertisement vide Advt. No. UCIL-07/2025 inviting applications from the eligible candidates for 107 vacancies across multiple technical/mining-related posts including Mining Mate-C, Winding Engine Driver-B, and Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official UCIL recruitment portal from 01 December 2025 to 31 December 2025. This recruitment presents a significant opportunity for candidates with required trade certificates or experience to join a central public-sector enterprise.
UCIL 2025 Recruitment Highlights
Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) with a special standing at the forefront of the Nuclear Power cycle. Fulfilling the requirement of uranium for the Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors. UCIL plays a very significant role in the nuclear power generation of the country. Check the highlights about UCIL; Recruitment 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uranium Corporation of India Ltd. (UCIL)
|
Total Vacancies
|
107 Posts
|
Posts Offered
|
Mining Mate-C, Winding Engine Driver-B, Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A
|
Advertisement No.
|
UCIL-07/2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online via UCIL recruitment portal / official site ucil.gov.in
|
Apply From
|
01 December 2025 (10:00 AM)
|
Last Date to Apply
|
31 December 2025 (11:59 PM)
Steps to Apply for UCIL Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official website of UCIL- ucil.gov.in.
-
Navigate to the “Recruitment” section.
-
Read the detailed notification (Advt. UCIL-07/2025) carefully to check eligibility, age limit, and post-wise criteria.
-
Now fill the application form with all the necessary information.
-
Upload the scanned documents that have been asked.
-
Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the application.
-
Download/print the confirmation / application form for future reference.
UCIL 2025 Application Form
Eligible and interested applicants can fill the UCIL 2025 application form by visiting the official website or through the direct link provided below:
Direct Link to Apply for UCIL Recruitment 2025
UCIL 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee so that their application form is considered for scrutiny. Check the category-wise application fee details:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹500
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Female / Internal Candidates
|
No fee (₹0)
UCIL 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Those who wish to apply for the UCIL Recruitment 2025, must meet certain eligibility requirements. The eligibility criteria includes minimum essential qualifications and preferential qualifications. Check the post-wise eligibility criteria in the table below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of Post
|
Max. Age Limit (as on 31-12-2025)
|
Minimum Qualification
|
Work Experience
|
1
|
Mining Mate-C
|
40 years*
(Relaxable for experienced Mining Mate up to max 53 years)
|
Underground Mines (79 Posts):
Unrestricted Certificate of Competency as Mining Mate/Foreman (Metalliferous Mines) issued by DGMS.
Opencast Mines (16 Posts):
Restricted or Unrestricted Certificate of Competency as Mining Mate/Foreman (Metalliferous Mines) issued by DGMS.
|
Minimum 3 years experience in metalliferous mines.
|
2
|
Winding Engine Driver-B
|
32 years
|
Matric + 1st Class Winding Engine Driver Certificate issued by DGMS.
|
Minimum 3 years experience as Winding Engine Driver in metal mines, including at least 1 year on 75 HP winder or more after obtaining certificate.
|
3
|
Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A
|
30 years
|
Matric + 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by Government Board (State/UT).
|
Minimum 1 year experience as in-charge of a single boiler or more (heating surface ≥ 300 sq.m) and knowledge of oil-fired boilers operation.
UCIL Recruitment 2025 Age Limit Relaxations
The age relaxations have been prescribed as per the official notification of the UCIL Recruitment 2025. Check the table below for category-wise age relaxations.
|
Sl. No.
|
Category
|
Maximum Age Relaxation
|
1
|
Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
05 years
|
2
|
Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)
|
03 years
|
3
|
Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)- UR / EWS
|
10 years
|
4
|
Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)- SC / ST
|
15 years (10 + 5)
|
5
|
Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)- OBC (NCL)
|
13 years (10 + 3)
|
6
|
Domicile of Jammu & Kashmir (01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989)- UR / EWS
|
05 years
|
7
|
Domicile of Jammu & Kashmir (01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989)- OBC (NCL)
|
08 years (5 + 3)
|
8
|
Domicile of Jammu & Kashmir (01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989)- SC / ST
|
10 years (5 + 5)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation