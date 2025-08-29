BRABU Result 2025 OUT at brabu.net; Direct Link to Download TDC and UG Marksheet PDF

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
BRABU TDC Result 2025 OUT: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University declared the semester/part results for various UG and TDC courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BRABU result.

BRABU TDC Result 2025: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, formerly Bihar University, popularly known as Dr B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, MCom, MCA, MBA and other exams. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- brabu.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bihar University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

BRABU TDC Results 2025

As per the latest update, BRABU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Dr BR Ambedkar Bihar University results on the official website of the University- brabu.net.

Dr BR Ambedkar Bihar University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Bihar University 2025 Results

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - brabu.net

Step 2: Check for the ‘Result’ segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Highlights of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, formerly Bihar University, popularly known as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) is located in  Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It was established in the year 1960 by an Act of the Bihar legislature. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BRABU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in the departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine/dental, faculty of science, vocational studies. 

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University Highlights

University Name

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University

  • Formerly Bihar University

  • Popularly known as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU)

Established

1960

Location

Muzaffarpur, Bihar

BRABU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

