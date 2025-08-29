BRABU Result 2025 OUT at brabu.net; Direct Link to Download TDC and UG Marksheet PDF

BRABU TDC Result 2025: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, formerly Bihar University, popularly known as Dr B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, MCom, MCA, MBA and other exams. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- brabu.net. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Bihar University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. BRABU TDC Results 2025 As per the latest update, BRABU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Dr BR Ambedkar Bihar University results on the official website of the University- brabu.net.

Dr BR Ambedkar Bihar University Result 2025 Click here How to Check Bihar University 2025 Results Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University results PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - brabu.net Step 2: Check for the ‘Result’ segment given on menu bar. Step 3: Select your course and click on it. Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’. Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Highlights of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, formerly Bihar University, popularly known as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) is located in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It was established in the year 1960 by an Act of the Bihar legislature. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).