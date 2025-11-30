AIBE 20 Answer key 2025: Download Unofficial AIBE Answer Key PDF Here

AIBE 20 Unofficial Answer Key 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) examination 2025 has been held successfully by the BCI on November 30, 2025, across different designated exam centres in the country. The exam was conducted online in a single session.
The official AIBE 20 answer key 2025 will be available on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com by the second week of December. We will also provide the direct link to download the official AIBE 20 answer key 2025 once it is available officially.
Meanwhile, some of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key PDF for the aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers.
The AIBE 20 Answer Key will be released by the BCI a few days after the exam on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. To help aspirants who had appeared in the exam, we have compiled the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 that will help them calculate the marks in the exam. Check out the important points of the AIBE 20 Answer key below.
|
|
Name of Exam
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Conducting Body
|
BCI
|
Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
|
Total Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Duration
|
3 hours
|
Marking scheme
|
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 by Coaching Institutes
After the successful completion of the AIBE 202025 exam, some renowned coaching institutes release the AIBE 20 Answer key 2025 compiled by their team of experts. Candidates can find the link to download the unofficial answer key below to compare their responses with the expert's responses and calculate the tentative marks scored by them. These answer key will help the candidates to analyse their performance in the AIBE 202025 exam. See the AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025 here to understand the difficulty level of the exam.
Here, aspirants can check the slot-wise answer key provided by the experts of various reputed coaching institutes.
|
AIBE 202025 Slot
|
Download Link
|
AIBE 202025 Slot 1 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
|
AIBE 202025 Slot 2 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
|
AIBE 202025 Slot 3 Answer Key
|
To be updated soon
How to Download the Official AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025?
BCI will release the official answer key of AIBE 202025 by the first week of December. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the official answer key by using the link provided on the official website. To download the AIBE 20 Answer key or response sheet 2025, candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 202025 (allindiabarexamination.com)
Step 2: Click on the link given for the Official AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025.
Step 3: The AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Take a printout of the AIBE 20 Answer key.
How to Calculate Marks Using the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025?
Check the process and important points to calculate marks using the AIBE 20 Answer key 2025. Firstly, candidates must note that there is no negative marking for MCQs.
-
For each right answer, one mark will be given.
-
No negative marking for wrong questions
-
If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
Keep this marking scheme in mind, and the candidates can calculate their tentative marks by following the below-mentioned steps.
-
For each correct answer, give 1 mark.
-
For each incorrect answer, no mark will be deducted.
For example, if you attempted 60 questions and out of these 60 questions, 55 questions are correct, then your score will be 55.
