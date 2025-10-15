The Rajasthan Education Department has announced a 12-day Diwali vacation from October 13 to October 24, 2025, for all government schools across the state. The revised schedule aligns with the traditional Panchang and festive calendar. The break includes all major festival days such as Dhanteras (October 18), Diwali (October 20), Govardhan Puja (October 22), and Bhai Dooj (October 23). While government schools will stay closed, private schools can conduct optional revision sessions with consent from parents. Classes will resume from October 25, 2025. Rajasthan Diwali School Holiday 2025: Official Schedule The Diwali vacation in Rajasthan schools will begin on October 13, 2025, and continue till October 24, 2025, covering all the key festive days such as: Dhanteras: October 18, 2025

Chhoti Diwali: October 19, 2025

Diwali: October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj: October 23, 2025

Check: School Holidays in October 2025 Schools will reopen on October 25, 2025 (Saturday) after the holidays. The decision was made by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, following updates to the Shivira Panchang to ensure the schedule aligns with traditional festival dates. Change in Earlier Schedule Initially, the Diwali holidays were planned from October 16 to October 27, but the Rajasthan Education Department issued a revised circular advancing the start date to October 13.

The revision was made to accommodate local cultural observances and provide families more time to travel and celebrate the festival together. Private Schools Allowed Partial Operation While all government schools will remain fully closed during the 12-day break, private schools have been given flexibility to operate for limited academic purposes.

According to the order: Private schools can conduct exam preparation or revision classes during the holiday period, with parental consent.

However, they must remain closed on the main festival days, i.e., October 18 to 23 , which cover Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj.

Schools conducting extra classes cannot compel attendance; participation must be voluntary. This flexibility ensures that students preparing for board exams or mid-term assessments don’t lose valuable study time. Why a 12-Day Diwali Break in Rajasthan? The longer Diwali vacation in 2025 serves multiple purposes: Cultural Significance: Aligning the academic calendar with traditional Hindu Panchang ensures that key religious dates fall within the break. Family Time: The extended holiday enables students and teachers to celebrate and travel home for the festival. Academic Balance: The period allows schools to plan around exams while respecting cultural traditions. Statewide Uniformity: The same holiday period applies across all districts to maintain consistency.

Key Highlights at a Glance for Rajasthan Diwali Holidays Particulars Details Holiday Duration October 13 (Monday) to October 24 (Friday), 2025 Total Days 12 Days Festive Days Covered Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj Reopening Date October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Government Schools Fully closed Private Schools May open for revision with parental consent The Rajasthan Diwali school holiday 2025 schedule ensures a joyful and well-balanced festive season for students, teachers, and families. With schools closed from October 13 to October 24, 2025, the Education Department’s decision offers everyone ample time to celebrate Diwali, travel, and recharge before returning to academics. Students are advised to check with their respective schools for any additional notices or special class schedules during the festive period.