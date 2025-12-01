CTET 2026 Application Form
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 1, 2025, 12:16 IST

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Arunachal Pradesh schools will observe holidays in December 2025 for Indigenous Faith Day and Christmas Day. Students can check the complete holiday list to plan studies and celebrations. The Christmas break offers time for family activities, rest, and festive enjoyment. Always confirm dates with school authorities.

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Students looking for Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025 can check here for the complete list of school closures and winter breaks. December brings a mix of cultural and festive holidays, giving students time to relax, celebrate, and plan their studies wisely. 

One of the main breaks is the Christmas Day holiday, which is observed across all schools in the state on 25th December 2025. Along with Christmas, students also get a holiday on Indigenous Faith Day, making the month even more special. Check this updated holiday list to stay informed and avoid any confusion about school opening and closing dates in December 2025.

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Break

Students in Arunachal Pradesh can check the December 2025 holiday list to know when their schools will remain closed. These holidays include important cultural and festival breaks. Students should note the dates carefully to plan their studies and celebrations.

Date

Day

Holiday

1st December 2025

Monday

Indigenous Faith Day

25th December 2025

Thursday

Christmas Day

Christmas Holidays 2025 in School

Christmas Holidays 2025 in Arunachal Pradesh schools give students a joyful break to celebrate the festival with their families. Schools across the state will remain closed on 25th December 2025 for Christmas Day. This holiday allows students to enjoy church visits, festive meals, and fun activities at home. It also gives them a short pause from studies to relax and refresh. Students should check with their school for any extra holiday or special notice around Christmas.

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025 offer students a perfect mix of cultural celebration and festive joy. With holidays like Indigenous Faith Day and Christmas Day, students get time to rest, enjoy with family, and prepare for the upcoming school schedule. Always follow school updates for any changes in dates.

