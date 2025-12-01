Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Students looking for Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025 can check here for the complete list of school closures and winter breaks. December brings a mix of cultural and festive holidays, giving students time to relax, celebrate, and plan their studies wisely.

One of the main breaks is the Christmas Day holiday, which is observed across all schools in the state on 25th December 2025. Along with Christmas, students also get a holiday on Indigenous Faith Day, making the month even more special. Check this updated holiday list to stay informed and avoid any confusion about school opening and closing dates in December 2025.

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Break

