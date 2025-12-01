Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Students looking for Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025 can check here for the complete list of school closures and winter breaks. December brings a mix of cultural and festive holidays, giving students time to relax, celebrate, and plan their studies wisely.
One of the main breaks is the Christmas Day holiday, which is observed across all schools in the state on 25th December 2025. Along with Christmas, students also get a holiday on Indigenous Faith Day, making the month even more special. Check this updated holiday list to stay informed and avoid any confusion about school opening and closing dates in December 2025.
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas Break
Students in Arunachal Pradesh can check the December 2025 holiday list to know when their schools will remain closed. These holidays include important cultural and festival breaks. Students should note the dates carefully to plan their studies and celebrations.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
1st December 2025
|
Monday
|
Indigenous Faith Day
|
25th December 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
Christmas Holidays 2025 in School
Christmas Holidays 2025 in Arunachal Pradesh schools give students a joyful break to celebrate the festival with their families. Schools across the state will remain closed on 25th December 2025 for Christmas Day. This holiday allows students to enjoy church visits, festive meals, and fun activities at home. It also gives them a short pause from studies to relax and refresh. Students should check with their school for any extra holiday or special notice around Christmas.
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025 offer students a perfect mix of cultural celebration and festive joy. With holidays like Indigenous Faith Day and Christmas Day, students get time to rest, enjoy with family, and prepare for the upcoming school schedule. Always follow school updates for any changes in dates.
